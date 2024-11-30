The Jaguars' Plan For If Trevor Lawrence Plays
It is that time of the season when NFL teams with little to no chance of making the playoffs have to make tough decisions about their star players.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, that is starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence injured his shoulder in Week 9. He has not played since.
The Jaguars play against their divisional rival, the Houston Texans in Week 13. Lawrence's status for the game remains unknown. But Lawrence has practiced this week.
Now, the Jaguars organization has to make a tough decision. The Jaguars signed Lawrence to a big contract extension in the offseason.
If Lawrence comes back and plays how long will the leash be? Do they let Lawrence play out the rest of the season? Or will Lawrence only play until the Jaguars are officially eliminated from playoff contention?
"I would say it might be a little hard to answer the question without knowing the severity of it [the injury]," said Bucky Brooks on Huddle Up. "But potentially it could change everything if you are eliminated and there is no opportunity for you to maybe advance in the postseason. Depending on how serious and how long the rehab process will be, you may shut him down and start that process before the season ends."
"You may try and have surgery and those things if that is what he is electing to do, to get it going so you could have him available at the end of the offseason or before training camp next year. Right now, if he can protect himself and he wants to play, the franchise quarterback gets every opportunity to play. I think you hand him the ball and you go with it."
The Jaguars offense will get the boost they need with Lawrence back. Backup quarterback Mac Jones has not been able to get a rhythm going with the Jaguars offense. Jones has struggled in his two starts.
The Jaguars run the risk of Lawrence not being ready for next season if he delays or further hurts his shoulder. The organization always has to think about if they let head coach Doug Pederson go, the next head coach will want Lawrence to be 100 percent ready to play.
