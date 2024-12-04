Tom Brady Gives His Thoughts on Dirty Hit on Jaguars' Lawrence
The hit that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took in Week 13 against the Houston Texans has everyone in the NFL talking.
The topics that have been brought up are, did Lawrence's teammates do the right thing for their quarterback? Are quarterbacks to blame for taking big hits? Or what can the NFL do to avoid big hits on quarterbacks? These hits can and will end careers if they keep on happening.
NFL legend Tom Brady spoke about it on during a recent appearance on The Herd.
"I have been a part of the NFL a long time. And I remember there was an instance ... I will start with that I have mixed emotions about it as well," said Brady. "I remember in 2001, I think we played at Buffalo and I slid late and Nate Clemens was the corner for the Bills and he came up out of the secondary and crushed me. My helmet went flying off and I got back and I ran to the Huddle and I had a lot of teammates that come up to me the next day and said dude these guys are coming. You got to get rid of that football. And if you are going to slide, you better get down. These guys are coming to get you. And it was a great learning experience because I realized that things are moving a lot faster when I am out of that pocket. And the defense is trying to be very aggressive."
"Over time the NFL has done a lot of things to protect players and player health and safety. It has been on and on and on. The only aspect I think is very challenging and certainly for Trevor Lawrence, nobody wants to see anyone get hurt but it is also the reality of a very physical sport that we play. Defensive players have to be aggressive., that is their nature. I was trying to be aggressive on offense, we tried to block aggressively and at the same time the defense tries to tackle aggressively."
"There is an aspect to be that I think the quarterbacks and the certainly the quarterbacks need to take better care of themselves. I see Josh Allen running a lot, I see Lamar Jackson running a lot and it is a great skill set to have ... At the same time when you run, you put yourself in a lot of danger. When you do that, I do not think the onus of protecting an offensive quarterback who is running should be on a defensive player. I do not think that is fair to the defense."
