Tony Khan Takes Piledriver on AEW, Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Makes An Appearance
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan and Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan had the stage all to themselves on the eve of the 2024 NFL Draft.
On a Wednesday night episode of AEW DYnamite that took place in Daily's Place in Jacksonville, the younger Khan got mixed in with the action of All Elite Wrestling for the first time after an attack by Jack Perry.
Making his first appearance on AEW television since being suspended following a backstage incident with CM Punk at All In in August, Perry called for Tony Khan to enter the ring.
“First things first. I want to say I’ve had some of the best nights of my life right here in Jacksonville. But tonight, we have business to handle. And I want to handle it right here, right now, face to face, with Tony Khan," Perry said.
"Man, it’s been a long road. Almost five years ago was the very first Double or Nothing, and since then AEW has gone on to change the world. Now Tony, it’s no secret we’ve had our ups and downs, we haven’t always seen eye to eye, but I want to tell you this right now. From the bottom of my heart, I swear to God, the only thing that I have ever wanted is what’s best for AEW."
Tony Khan then entered the ring and shook Perry's hand in solidarity before Perry hit him with a gut punch.Perry was then joined in the ring by the rest of The Elite -- Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and Kazuchika Okada. The Elite then set Khan up for the TK Driver -- a move named after Khan himself.
After The Elite left Khan laying motionless in the middle of the ring, referees and other backstage officials and wrestlers rushed to the ring to check on Khan. Among those who checked on him was his father, Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked worried about the state of his son.