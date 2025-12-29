Official Date, Kickoff Time Revealed For Jaguars' Finale vs. Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars officially have their kickoff time for their season finale against the Tennessee Titans.



The Jaguars’ home finale in Week 18 will take place on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m., and the Jaguars have plenty to play for.



Week 18 Picture

With a win over the Titans, the Jaguars would clinch their first AFC South title since the 2022 season, and just the third AFC South title of the Shad Khan era.



The Jaguars, who completed a season sweep over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, can get their second sweep of the season against an AFC South foe on Sunday. A win would make the Jaguars 5-1 in the AFC South and secure a home playoff game.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates the victory over the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have been one of the best stories in the NFL this season, with first-year head coach Liam Coen leading the Jaguars to their best regular-season record in 20 years. Coupled with the rapid ascension of Trevor Lawrence over the second half of the season, the Jaguars have become one of the top teams in the entire AFC.



The Jaguars are also playing for the AFC’s number one seed, which they would obtain with a win over the Titans and with losses from the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Jaguars have the chance to completely catapult their franchise in the coming weeks. But first, the Jaguars must take care of business and complete their sweep of Cam Ward and the Titans during their regular-season finale in front of the home fans at EverBank Stadium.

“I mean, it's a great feeling. It kind of reminds me back in my Clemson days just winning," Jaguars running back Travis Etienne said on Sunday about the Jaguars' 12 wins. "But I feel like what’s so great about this team is we take it one week at a time. Those wins just keep accumulating, but it's because of the mindset that we have week in and week out. So, we just try to get one every week and it just accumulates.”

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) embrace after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Etienne and the Jaguars have remained focus on their "one game at a time" mindset all season long. In Week 18 against the Titans, the Jaguars will have to show the best example of it yet. Because this week, the Titans are the young team with absolutely nothing to lose and the Jaguars are the team with Super Bowl aspirations and eventhing at stake.

“Yeah, just finish the job," Etienne said. "Just execute, finish the job. Don't get lackadaisical, just come in ready to play. Just be who we have been all season. We can't start looking ahead. We’ve just got to continue to be present. I thought we did a great job of that.”