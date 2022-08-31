Updated Jaguars 53-Man Roster After Waiver Wire

The 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars have been a great example of a team's first 53-man roster being anything but final.

A day after the Jaguars announced their first 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon, the Jaguars moved on from five players and replaced them with five others.

“I think we feel good. You go through the process that we went through. We have added quite a new faces," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Tuesday after the first edition of the roster came out.

"There are a lot of new players in that locker room over the last two years that we have added to. We feel good about the men in that locker room – that’s why they are here. Do we feel like there a positions and places that we can upgrade? The answer to that is yes, but it’s yes no matter when [you ask]. If you come off a Super Bowl year like Doug has and I have, you are still feeling the same way. There are always ways to add and you are always looking to add to your roster.”

With the Jaguars making five waiver wire claims on Wednesday, here is the current state of the 53-man roster.

Offense: (24):

QB (2):

Trevor Lawrence C.J. Beathard

Rookie quarterback E.J. Perry was waived and is expected to join the practice squad.

RB (4):

James Robinson Travis Etienne Snoop Conner (R) Jamycal Hasty

Changes: Jaguars claimed Jamycal Hasty.

TE (4):

Evan Engram Chris Manhertz Dan Arnold Luke Farrell

WR (6):

Christian Kirk Zay Jones Marvin Jones Jamal Agnew Tim Jones Kendric Pryor (R)

Changes: Jaguars claimed Kendric Pryor.

OL (8):

Cam Robinson Ben Bartch Luke Fortner (R) Brandon Scherff Jawaan Taylor Walker Little Tyler Shatley Cole Van Lanen

Changes: Jaguars released Will Richardson Jr.

Defense (26)

DL (6)

Roy Robertson-Harris Foley Fatukasi DaVon Hamilton Adam Gotsis Arden Key Dawuane Smoot

OLB (4):

Josh Allen Travon Walker (R) K'Lavon Chaisson De'Shaan Dixon

Changes: Jaguars waived Jamir Jones

ILB (5):

Foyesade Oluokun Devin Lloyd (R) Chad Muma (R) Shaquille Quarterman Ty Summers

Changes: Jaguars claimed Ty Summers

CB (6):

Shaquill Griffin Tyson Campbell Darious Williams Tre Herndon Chris Claybrooks Montaric Brown

S (5):

Rayshawn Jenkins Andre Cisco Daniel Thomas Andrew Wingard Tyree Gillespie

Change: Jaguars waived Josh Thompson, claimed Tyree Gillespie

Specialists (3):

K Riley Patterson P Logan Cooke LS Ross Matiscik

Change: Jaguars waived James McCourt, waived/injured Jake Verity