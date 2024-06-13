WATCH: NFL Lists Jaguars' Top-10 Plays of 2023
From Trevor Lawrence touchdown passes to Christian Kirk touchdown catches to Evan Engram's big grab, what were the top-10 plays of the Jaguars' 2023 season?
In this story:
The 2023 season will rarely be remembered fondly in Jacksonville, and for good reason.
The Jaguars had high hopes entering the season and were even in contention for the No. 1 seed as late as Week 13, but things quickly fell apart over the final six weeks of the season as injuries and losses stacked up.
Despite this, there were some flashes of the special team the Jaguars were supposed to be. The Jaguars started 8-3 after a 1-2 start, picking up back-to-back wins in London, a win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, and a statement win in Week 12 on the road against the Houston Texans.
To reflect some of those highpoints, the NFL has recently released their top-10 ranking of the Jaguars best plays from 2023.
No. 10: Zay Jones makes a big grab against the Baltimore Ravens
No. 9: Evan Engram makes one of the best catches of the season in Week 6 vs. the Indianapolis Colts
No. 8: Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne go deep vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 7: Travis Etienne hits a home-run against the Carolina Panthers
No. 6: Trevor Lawrence finds Calvin Downfield in Week 18 vs. the Tennessee Titans
No. 5: Jamal Agnew finds the end-zone on prime time
No. 4: Foyesade Oluokun finds paydirt after intercepting Derek Carr
No. 3: Christian Kirk scores the game-winner against the New Orleans Saints
No. 2: Darious Williams gets a pick-six in London
No. 1: Trevor Lawrence connects with Zay Jones in Week 1
Published