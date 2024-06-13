Jaguar Report

WATCH: NFL Lists Jaguars' Top-10 Plays of 2023

From Trevor Lawrence touchdown passes to Christian Kirk touchdown catches to Evan Engram's big grab, what were the top-10 plays of the Jaguars' 2023 season?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) makes a one-handed reception as Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) and cornerback JuJu Brents (29) look on during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 37-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) makes a one-handed reception as Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) and cornerback JuJu Brents (29) look on during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 37-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
In this story:

The 2023 season will rarely be remembered fondly in Jacksonville, and for good reason.

The Jaguars had high hopes entering the season and were even in contention for the No. 1 seed as late as Week 13, but things quickly fell apart over the final six weeks of the season as injuries and losses stacked up.

Despite this, there were some flashes of the special team the Jaguars were supposed to be. The Jaguars started 8-3 after a 1-2 start, picking up back-to-back wins in London, a win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, and a statement win in Week 12 on the road against the Houston Texans.

To reflect some of those highpoints, the NFL has recently released their top-10 ranking of the Jaguars best plays from 2023.

No. 10: Zay Jones makes a big grab against the Baltimore Ravens

No. 9: Evan Engram makes one of the best catches of the season in Week 6 vs. the Indianapolis Colts

No. 8: Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne go deep vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 7: Travis Etienne hits a home-run against the Carolina Panthers

No. 6: Trevor Lawrence finds Calvin Downfield in Week 18 vs. the Tennessee Titans

No. 5: Jamal Agnew finds the end-zone on prime time

No. 4: Foyesade Oluokun finds paydirt after intercepting Derek Carr

No. 3: Christian Kirk scores the game-winner against the New Orleans Saints

No. 2: Darious Williams gets a pick-six in London

No. 1: Trevor Lawrence connects with Zay Jones in Week 1

Published
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

