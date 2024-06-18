What Andre Cisco Thinks Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence Deals Say About the Jaguars
The Duval Devout have been rather excited about the offseason extensions executed by the Jacksonville Jaguars front office. Locking in elite edge rusher Josh Allen and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence to long-term deals brings hope of stability to a franchise marred with chaos in its recent history. Taking in the optimism from fans is one thing – hearing it from rising star safety Andre Cisco is a whole other level of positivity for Jaguars supporters.
During a recent appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Cisco expressed his own optimism after joking about Lawrence paying for meals with his newfound cash. “I think there’s a lot of forward thinking going on in the front office and I think they’re planning for winning in the future, so that’s something I want to be a part of and something I’m happy to be a part of this year.”
In an AFC South division where offenses are evolving and changing in a way that could test defensive backs more than before, hearing buy-in from one of the top guys at his position hauling four interceptions (tied for 3rd among safeties with seven others) while recording a sack and a forced fumble last year is an uplifting sign.
More cynical fans out there would cite that Cisco may only be making these statements to look flowery with the front office as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. If true, the argument could be made that positivity can still be drawn from this. The more stable the franchise becomes, the more likely it is that current top players will want to stay in Jacksonville. And if an impact player is mindful of what he says to stay in the good graces of a team with whom he will be negotiating for an extension, it implies that the same player wants to stay in the building.
As the Jaguars continue to build, locking in the fourth-year safety and cornerback Tyson Campbell with favorable and flexible contracts will certainly be a focus. This could lead to continued stability having a top guy in every position group can only help sustain the recent growth the Jags have shown in the past two seasons.