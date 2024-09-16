What Haunted the Jaguars Most in Browns Loss
"Yeah, I mean, we suck right now."
That quote from the usually guarded Trevor Lawrence sums up the Jacksonville Jaguars through two weeks in nearly every critical area. And after Sunday's 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Jaguars' offense is facing as many questions as any other unit in the NFL.
Where things have unraveled for the Jaguars' offense entering 2024 -- where the Jaguars have scored just 30 points (three touchdowns, three field goals) -- is an unclear answer. As things stand today, there aren't many things the Jaguars are doing right on offense.
But perhaps the most critical flaw the offense has through two weeks is their red-zone production. The Jaguars saw a red-zone fumble against the Miami Dolphins doom their chances in Week 1, and things got worse for the red-zone offense in Week 2.
In four red-zone trips, the Jaguars scored just one touchdown. In two of those red-zone trips, the Jaguars had to settle for field goals after getting the ball to the Browns' two-yard line.
So, where did things go wrong? For head coach Doug Pederson, there was no singular answer.
“Comes down to awareness, comes down to just execution on the field, comes down to coaching. There's a lot of things I think we can maybe point a finger at," Pederson said. "But it's definitely an area that needs to improve.”
Lawrence was equally frustrated post-game -- as frustrated as the franchise quarterback has sounded since the days of Urban Meyer.
"We can't finish in the red zone today, too many mistakes, getting in and out of the huddle, communication wasn't good. It's a lot of things," Lawrence said.
"Fortunately, or unfortunately it's what pisses you off after the game, a lot of it we control. We control it but we're not doing it right. Until we do it right, it's a different story. We know the things we've got to work on and we've got to find a rhythm as an offense. Too many good players to perform like that, really the last two weeks.”
If the Jaguars are going to prevent an 0-3 start, they will need their offense to turn things around in a hurry.
