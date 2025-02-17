What Jaguars' Grant Udinski Sees in Brian Thomas Jr.
New Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski is certainly excited about the prospects of his new role.
And he has good reason, too. The Jaguars offense struggled with injuries throughout the 2024 season, but the talent on the unit is clear. Among the most talented pieces that Udinski and new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will have at their disposal is star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who established himself as one of the league's top rising stars as a rookie.
Thomas broke every Jaguars rookie receiving record with ease last season, earning a Pro Bowl nod in the process. Teams search high and low for No. 1 wide receivers every offseason, and the Jaguars clearly found one in Thomas with the No. 23 pick of last year's draft.
“Yeah, excitement. Once again, so probably that would be the same thing I answered for probably ten of these questions as excitement overall. Like we talked about with the players and the opportunity to work with these guys, he's one of the guys where you watch the tape and it's hard to stay seated watching his tape," Udinski said last week.
Thomas' rookie year showed that he is much more than just a deep threat. He won before and after the catch and from a variety of alignments, including from the slot.
Now, it will be up to Udinski and Coen to make sure that Thomas doesn't plateau with his rookie season. With a receiver with his type of gifts at such a young age, the Jaguars should be able to help Thomas continue to ascend in 2025 and beyond.
And if the Jaguars and Udinski and can prove that Thomas' record-breaking rookie season was just the start of a long and special career, then the Jaguars' offense could be due for a quick turnaround under their new offensive regime and brain trust.
"Just in terms of the excitement and the tools and the ability that he has and the potential there for, you saw the results this year, but the potential for growth beyond this year and the different ways you can use him to attack defenses in a multitude of ways," Udinski said.
