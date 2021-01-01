Who Among the 2020 Jaguars Will Be Most Important In 2021?

During a season that thus far is 1-14, there hasn't been a whole lot to cheer about with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But as the season—and the year—comes to a close, we evaluate what of the 2020 Jaguars will be important to carry over to 2021.

The sun has set on the year 2020 and is dipping below the horizon for the 2020 version of the Jacksonville Jaguars, currently 1-14. There hasn't been much to cheer about when it comes to the Jags' progress or the state of things in general in this already infamous year.

But there were still some lessons to be learned and positives to be taken from an abysmal year/season. As the Jaguars prepare to step into 2021—and with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft no less—it'd be easy to ask for a clean slate and a fresh start. Yet there are some pieces from this 2020 team that will be important to carry over to 2021.

With that in mind, Jaguar Report's John Shipley and Kassidy Hill examine the 12 most important 2020 Jaguars that should be a priority in 2021.

Note: the players are not ranked in order.

James Robinson

There is no real way this list can be started with any player other than James Robinson. The rookie workhorse was Jacksonville's best player in 2020 and the heart of the offense. Sure the offense will look greatly different once 2021 kicks off, but the importance of Robinson will not change. Had it not been for an ankle injury that will keep Robinson sidelined for the final two weeks of the season, his case for headlining this list would be even stronger than it already is.

Despite being the sole focus of every opposing defense this season, Robinson was a consistent producer on the ground and as a pass-catcher. Whenever the Jaguars needed a big run or catch, a key conversion, or a timely touchdown, Robinson was right there.

In 14 games this year, Robinson carried the ball 240 times for 1,070 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, along with 49 catches for 344 yards (7.0 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. His 1,414 yards from scrimmage are currently sixth in the NFL while he is third in the NFL in rushing yards. Robinson may not need to be leaned upon in 2021 like he was in 2020, but he should be a centerpiece of the offense nonetheless.

Myles Jack

If James Robinson was the heart and soul of Jacksonville's offense, then Myles Jack held the same important role for the Jaguars' defense. While the defense saw mostly negative results in 2020, it was to no fault of Jack, who turned in the best year of his career following a shift to weak side linebacker. Despite the youth of the defensive unit this year, and the massive personnel overhaul that side of the ball faced, Jack's performance becomes even more admirable.

Had Jack not missed a few games in the middle of the season with an ankle injury, then his terrific performance this past season would likely be lauded even more so. In 13 games this year, Jack has recorded 113 tackles, a career-high six tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. His improved play after a move from the middle of the defense to outside linebacker has made clear that any rebuild of the defense should start and begin with his talents.

Jack missed out on a Pro Bowl in 2020, but that doesn't diminish the strong play he put on tape this past fall. Add in his leadership value and how much his younger teammates look up to his example, and it is hard to make an argument that any defender is more important to the Jaguars than Jack in 2021.

Josh Allen

While Jack currently holds the crown as Jacksonville's most valuable defender, Josh Allen isn't far behind him. Had it not been for a string of injuries that diminished his ability to be on the field in 2020, Allen likely would have been able to make his case as the top building block of the defense. A Pro Bowler in 2019, his numbers dipped in 2020 as injuries mounted, but this doesn't take away his importance for next season.

After a 2019 season in which he hit 10.5 sacks in 16 games, Allen was limited to just 2.5 sacks in eight games in 2020. He failed to get home on his pass-rushes largely due to a flimsy secondary behind him, though he did register 22 pressures during his time on the field. With this in mind, a healthy and effective Allen is key to Jacksonville's success in 2021. Without him at the top of his game, the defense simply will lose its potential ceiling.

Allen will undoubtedly be a fixture of the defense moving forward. He will need to prove that he can be a consistent game-changer while also remaining healthy, but he is the team's best current bet when it comes to impact front four players. As a result, he is still near the top of the team's hierarchy when it comes to importance moving forward.

Gardner Minshew II

Save a completely unforeseen event, Trevor Lawrence will be a Jacksonville Jaguar come next spring. That means anyone who has currently started for the Jaguars this season will likely be out of a job…but you don’t have to tell a competitor that. When Trevor Lawrence arrived at Clemson, he didn’t start right away. He worked behind Kelly Bryant for—well not long, a mere four games. But he had to earn the role. Noting breeds success quite like competition and having someone who has started in the NFL already taking snaps alongside the star rookie in camp will end up pushing both men.

Furthermore, if watching the Jaguars—or for that matter the NFL—this year has taught us anything it’s the value of a solid back-up. Minshew has enough experience and grasp of the pro game that he wouldn’t be coming in green. He can help Lawrence learn the curves as the rookie adapts to the speed of the pros and serve as a liaison as the Heisman finalist wins over the locker room.

Gardner Minshew (15) was brought in to back up Nick Foles (far right). Would he be willing to do the same for a rookie? Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, this is all dependent on Minshew being willing to serve as a backup. When he was drafted to the Jaguars in 2019, it wasn’t with intentions to make him the starter right away. But it happened nonetheless and once a guy has had a taste of being a starter, it’s hard to ask him to go back to the bench.

If a better offer isn’t presented though for Minshew, it would behoove the Jaguars to keep him in the quarterback room as Lawrence is groomed.

Laviska Shenault Jr.

Losing a second-year receiver who is third on the team in receiving categories (70 receptions for 532 yards—40.9 per game—and three touchdowns) isn’t something that happens often and so we’re not saying the Jaguars need to hold on to Shenault because it’s not really a worry they’d lose him. Instead, the club needs to make sure Shenault is made a featured part of this offense—this team—in 2021. His Swiss knife abilities make him special and he can pop up as a weapon wherever a quarterback might need him.

Coaches stated their intentions all season to implement Shenault more but an injury and offensive ineptitude meant he never had a real opportunity to become the game-changer that his potential says he can be in this league.

With (hopefully) an actual offseason this next year, the Jaguars can spend time intentionally working a playbook around their strengths and Laviska Shenault should be near the top of that list.

Brandon Linder

Another player whose 2020 was somewhat defined by injuries, Brandon Linder is going to be the next franchise quarterback's best friend. Linder has often been the anchor of Jacksonville's offensive line due to both his steady play and his top-tier smarts. The veteran's understanding of defensive pressure looks and pass protections makes him among the most important pieces that will surround Jacksonville's quarterback.

After the first completely healthy year of his career in 2019, Linder played just nine games in 2020. He faced a string of injuries before an ankle injury shut him down for the season, but his level of play before his final game in Week 13 was among the highest of his entire career. He is still Pro Football Focus' No. 3 ranked center and there is a strong argument to make that he was the AFC's top center this year when healthy.

Like Allen, Linder's health in 2021 is key. For the Jaguars to make a smooth transition on the field for their next signal-caller, Linder will have to pull his fair share of the load.

DJ Chark

2020 went poorly for a lot of Jaguars, but few had more frustrating seasons than the one Chark just had. The 2019 Pro Bowler has battled injuries, inconsistency from all three of his quarterbacks, and an offensive scheme that is more often than not asking him to hit a home run as opposed to a base double.

In 13 games this season, Chark has caught 53 passes for 706 yards (13.3 yards per catch) and five touchdowns, all down figures from last season. Chark has eclipsed 100 yards in just one game this season. By all accounts, it has been a wildly disappointing season for Chark, even if the blame shouldn't be placed squarely on his shoulder.

"I mentioned this a little while ago, DJ [Chark Jr.]’s a great kid, working very hard. We’ve tried to target him and it just hasn’t happened, whether it’s a protection issue, whether he’s been covered, whether it’s been a poor throw, whatever," Jay Gruden said on December 16.

This doesn't change Chark's importance for 2021, however. Trevor Lawrence will need an athletic No. 1 who can stretch the field, and that is just what Chark is. Perhaps with a competent quarterback for the first time in his playing career, Chark can once again prove that he is an ascending young receiver and not just a complimentary piece.

K'Lavon Chaisson

The second defensive end to be featured on this list, there isn't much to question about K'Lavon Chaisson's importance to the defense in 2021. He has just one sack in his rookie campaign thus far but the No. 20 overall pick from last April's draft has played the best ball of his rookie season over the last month, collecting 16 pressures and six quarterback hits in that span.

If the Jaguars are to have their pass-rush turnaround in 2021, it will require improved play from the secondary as well from Allen and Chaisson. The two are an interesting pair due to their different skill sets, but they weren't able to pair together for many impact plays in 2020 due to Allen's injury and Chaisson's slow start.

For the Jaguars to get back to their disruptive ways, they will need Chaisson to take that next step. The last month has shown he is capable of being the impact defender they need; now, they just need him to continue to improve.

Keelan Cole Sr.

Along with Shenault and Chark, there should be a concerted effort to keep Keelan Cole Sr. on this roster in 2021. There is a bevy of star-studded names at receiver in the upcoming draft but given the Jaguars' needs and draft position, the biggest game-changers will likely be gone by the time they can start taking receivers.

As such, building off what is a solid receiving trio already in place can still prove successful for the Jaguars. And Cole is a vital part of that trio. He is currently second on the team in every receiving category (52 receptions, 619 yards, 41.3 yards per game, tied for first with five touchdowns) while not too far behind the Pro-Bowler Chark. He’s proven a security blanket for all three quarterbacks that have started this season.

Keelan Cole has become a force to be reckoned with for the Jags. © Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cole is a free agent at the end of the year with enough tape to make the former undrafted free agent a nice pickup for any team. But the team he is currently on would be wise to keep him. And as he told reporters earlier this season, “I like being a Jaguar. I’d rather be a Jaguar than a Falcon or a bird or some s*** like that.”

CJ Henderson

It’d be easy to forget about the Jaguars first-round pick from the 2020 draft, seeing as how an injury has kept him sidelined for what will end up being half the season. But even in only eight games, Henderson made his mark. He is still second on the team in passes defended (6) along with an interception and a forced fumble and is second amongst corners in total tackles (36).

In a Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans, he was often the only secondary member willing to hit running back Derrick Henry head-on; and thanks to an interception and a pass break-up, he’s a huge reason the Jaguars won their only game of the year, Week 1 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Which is all a roundabout way of saying, don’t forget about CJ Henderson. Did this season show there could stand to be more quality depth behind him? Absolutely. Could that depth actually be built amongst the other young guys brought in this year, like Chris Claybrooks (who has been a pleasant surprise)? Of course.

But the Jaguars have a future with CJ Henderson. The most important thing they can do for the corner unit this offseason is getting him back to 100%, keep him healthy and hand over the reins to let him build his own island on his side of the field.

Adam Gotsis

Attrition, COVID opt-outs and injuries meant the Jaguars were scrambling to put together a defensive line to kick off the 2020 season. That continued to be the case throughout the year, but one piece that settled in nicely was former Denver Bronco Adam Gotsis.

The defensive end has worked his way to eighth on the team in total tackles (35) which is the best mark for any of the ends. And he added two defended passes and a forced fumble. He’s registered seven quarterback hurries and three hits according to Pro Football Focus and of his 35 tackles, PFF considers 20 of them “stops” meaning it constituted a failure for the offense.

Adam Gotsis has become a "solid" piece on the Jags defensive line. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

He’s played 46% in pass defense and 54% in run, proving himself an every-down player.

“Adam Gotsis has been solid for us all year, he really has,” Head Coach Doug Marrone said at the beginning of December of the defensive end.

His one-year deal means he will return to free agency after this season. But with youth along the line, his five years of experience and disruptiveness could continue to prove valuable.

Cam Robinson

Cam Robinson may not even be on the roster next season, but we are including him anyway. The starting left tackle has just one game left on his rookie deal, but that doesn't change his importance for 2021.

If the Jaguars want a rookie left tackle to start in front of Trevor Lawrence next season as opposed to Robinson, who will make his 50th start on Sunday, then that would be a bold and risky move. Robinson is far from elite in terms of pass protection, but he is more than capable and is just 25-years-old. There is reason to believe he can improve, or that his floor is at least steady where it is.

Robinson won't make any All-Pro teams, but there are much worse blindside protectors in the NFL. If the Jaguars want to support Lawrence in the best way possible, then Robinson will be on the roster next season.