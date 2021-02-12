What the Jaguars Can Learn From Trevor Lawrence’s Throwing Session

Trevor Lawrence is set to throw for NFL teams for the first time on Friday, with three of the Jaguars' top coaches all set to be in attendance. What exactly can the Jaguars learn from Lawrence's throwing session?

Friday marks an important day for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. As a result, it also marks an important day for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence will conduct a live-throwing session for NFL teams at Clemson's facility on Friday at 10 a.m. It will be the only throwing session he has this offseason as a result of a surgery he is set to have on his non-throwing shoulder, so it is the last chance for scouts to see him throw in person before April's draft.

The Jaguars, holding the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, will be sending a contingency that includes three of their most important coaches to watch Lawrence. Head coach Urban Meyer, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will be there with front-row seats to see Lawrence display his passing ability, the first serious glimpse of Lawrence for the newest Jaguars regime.

So, what exactly can the Jaguars learn from Lawrence's throwing session? We give a few ideas here.

In-person view of arm strength, accuracy

This is the most important thing the Jaguars can learn from Lawrence's throwing session. It is easy enough to judge a player's accuracy and velocity of passes on film, but seeing it in person is a different story entirely. Whether right or wrong, NFL coaches have long said that viewing a quarterback operate in person is just different. They can better view how the ball is being delivered from the start of the play to the end. They can evaluate the mechanics of his throwing motion and how his lower body factors into his passes.

"I think for me it’s just important, like I said earlier, just to see the ball come out of his hands," Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said on Thursday. "I think one of the hardest things to do on tape is to be able to tell velocity and just the way it comes out of his hand."

The Jaguars absolutely have already broken down enough film on Lawrence to have an idea for what his right arm is capable of, but seeing him do it with their own eyes while they have a front-row seat is important. This is especially prudent considering how limited in-person viewings have been and will be for college prospects due to COVID-19 protocols.

Command of offense

Bevell noted the importance of this on Thursday. While Lawrence won't be in a live huddle in the middle of a big game, and he won't have to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage against a live defense, the Jaguars can still see how well he commands the players around him. Lawrence will be in the driver's seat for the workout and, as a result, the Jaguars can get an idea for what kind of voice he is on the field.

This is something they could discern by talking to people in the Clemson program or even closely breaking down the film, but once again it is just different to see it in person. This won't be the same as seeing Lawrence command the line of scrimmage in the National Championship, but it is still a valuable piece of information the Jaguars can pick up.

Adaptability

Urban Meyer has long talked about the ability to adapt to changing situations as one of the key traits he looks for in quarterbacks. He has said as much since he even took the Jaguars job, reiterating the importance of the trait when speaking on The Best Friday’s In Football podcast with Buddy Martin.

"Patrick Mahomes is, I believe, is right now as good as there is in recent history because of his adaptability. And when things don't go right in football, actually most of the time, and you have to adapt," Meyer said.

Things will rarely go as planned at the NFL level. Lawrence is going to have to make plays off schedule and change his approach as defenses change their own approaches to him on the fly. Lawrence will be in a controlled environment with his throwing session, but he will still be able to show the Jaguars how he adjusts whenever things don't go exactly as planned -- because this will happen at one point or another.

Coachability

The Jaguars can get a good idea of Lawrence's coachability by talking to those on Clemson's staff and around their program but it is different seeing how he reacts to coaching tips and guidance when you are in proximity. This may seem like it continues to beat a dead horse, but seeing how Lawrence absorbs information in person is different than trying to identify it on film.

Jacksonville's three coaches who will be at Clemson on Friday will be the three coaches who would be most directly involved with Lawrence's development. They will want to know how he takes to coaching and his overall ability to take guidance. On Friday, they will get a good chance to do so.