Where Do the Jaguars Rank In ESPN's Futures Power Rankings?

What kind of long-term future do the Jaguars have on the field? ESPN has some optimism.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) greet each other after Saturday night's victory over the Tennessee Titans, clinching the AFC South title. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans to decide the AFC South championship at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, Saturday, January 7, 2023. The Jaguars went into the half trailing 7 to 13 but came back to win with a final score of 20 to 16. [Bob Self/Florida / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY

The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 offseason can be summed up as one for the future.

The Jaguars handed out the two biggest contracts in franchise history to Josh Hines-Allen and Trevor Lawrence while also stockpiling on picks for 2025. Off the field, the Jacksonville city council approved plans for a renovated stadium.

And while the Jaguars have dabbled in free agency during the rebuild of the early 2020s, the Jaguars have also shown a willingness to move forward as a team that is focusing solely on its long-term future. As owner Shad Khan put it, the Jaguars can't be addicted to free agents.

"I think there's a sea change for us – and this is for our coaching, that they have to develop young players," Khan told local media last month.

"Bottom line is that young talent has to be developed. The coaching, the coaching staff, their priorities have to change. Their mindset has to change. That's where we're going to get our future players."

So with the Jaguars now looking toward the future, what exactly does that future look like? ESPN asked exactly that question, providing a power ranking for the next several seasons that saw the Jaguars at No. 13.

"Reason for hope: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still only 24 years old, and edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen is a star and young leader on the defensive side of the ball, posting 17.5 sacks last season. Both players were just signed to big extensions to keep them in town. Toss in that coach Doug Pederson has won a Super Bowl and the fact that this group authored one of the gutsiest playoff wins of all time just two seasons ago, and you have a good base for future success."

Dan Graziano, ESPN

"Reason for concern: The Jaguars gave Lawrence a five-year, $275 million contract in June, with $142 million guaranteed at signing. With that kind of deal comes expectations ... Super Bowl expectations. The problem is Lawrence probably isn't even the best QB in his division (I give the edge to C.J. Stroud). I understand the salary game works this way when it comes to QBs, but I worry about whether Jacksonville will get what it paid for, especially after Lawrence tied for fourth in interceptions (14) and first among QBs in fumbles lost (seven) last season."

Louis Riddick, ESPN
