Where Do the Jaguars Rank in Offseason Assets?
Like most past offseasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars are entering the spring with plenty of needed ammo to improve the roster.
In a ranking of offseason assets from Pro Football Focus that focuses on draft picks, effective cap space and restructure flexibility, the Jaguars come in at No. 7. The only teams in front of the Jaguars are the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, New York Giants, and the San Francisco 49ers.
The 2025 NFL Draft should be a busy one for the Jaguars, who own a top-5 pick and multiple picks in the third, fourth and sixth rounds. This includes six picks in the first four rounds, which should help the Jaguars improve immediately.
"Well I think it helps you a lot. The more assets you have, the more you've got to play with, the more decisions you can make. You can make trades," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after last year's draft.
"You can use some of those in different ways. We may use them in a trade effort at some point, you never know. But the more you bank the better off you are.”
The Jaguars have been active in draft trades both before and during the draft during the Baalke regime. It is thanks to a trade back last year that the Jaguars landed star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 pick along with a third- and fourth-round pick in the process.
For a Jaguars team that has placed an emphasis on taking as many shots as possible in the draft, don't expect this aspect of the franchise to change anytime soon.
In addition to a stockpile of picks, the Jaguars' cap space is also in a healthy place despite big offseason contracts to Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen and Tyson Campbell. According to OverTheCap, the Jaguars are currently projected to have $35 million in cap space in 2025 -- a number that could rise.
The Jaguars' cap space could always change depending on what they end up deciding to do with wide receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram, each of whom could be potential cap casualties during the offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.