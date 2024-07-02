Where Does PFF Rank the Jaguars' Offensive Line Entering 2024?
Perhaps the most maligned unit on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster a year ago, the offensive line unit is once again a hot topic ahead of training camp.
The Jaguars had a clear failure upfront in 2023, demonstrated by a lack of a consistent running game and increased pressure and sacks on Trevor Lawrence in the passing game. In many ways, the Jaguars' offensive line held back the offense even when the unit was at full strength.
In a Pro Football Focus ranking of offensive lines entering 2024, the Jaguars came in ranked at No. 23, with both a floor and a ceiling being pointed out for the pressure-filled unit.
"All five projected Jacksonville starting offensive linemen were selected in either the first or second rounds of their drafts, although only the two offensive tackles — Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison — were picked by the Jaguars. That talent did not necessarily show on the field last season, as Jacksonville often had to rely on quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s quick release. The Jaguars signed center Mitch Morse in free agency, hoping that he can bolster the interior offensive line."- Zoltán Buday, Pro Football Focus
The Jaguars' running game was among the least effective in the NFL a year ago, with the Jaguars finishing No. 31 in yards per attempt, No. 24 in rushing yards per game, No. 30 in rushing EPA/play, and No. 31 in rushing success rate.
The Jaguars pinpointed a lack of consistency along the offensive line as its fatal flaw throughout 2023, with the Jaguars having a rotating lineup at both left tackle and left guard.
At one point, the Jaguars were down to their fourth option at left tackle, with swing lineman Blake Hance playing against Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns after injuries to Cam Robinson, Walker Little, and Ezra Cleveland. Cleveland himself had to start the Cleveland game at left tackle despite being a career guard.
"And I mean, for Ezra Cleveland to come in -- we trade for him his guard. And then on a Wednesday, us go, 'Hey you're gonna go play left tackle against Myles Garrett'. And he was like, 'Okay'," Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher said earlier this month.
"And then Blake Hance, you're gonna go in there as soon as he gets hurt and go play. And like, that's hard. Now, do we got to do it better? You damn right we do. You know what I mean? That's the profession we've chosen. We've got to play the best football we can and try to win the championship. But at the end of the day, we got to just keep on rolling. So yeah, that's football."
With Cleveland now locked in at left guard after a contract extension, along with Brandon Scherff returning to rigth guard and Mitch Morse being added at center, the Jaguars are hoping a healthy line can take a step forward from a year ago.