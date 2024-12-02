Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 13?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans.
Offense: Parker Washington
Sunday was a breakthrough game for Jaguars second-year wide receiver Parker Washington, who made big plays with two different quarterbacks throwing him the ball. Washington tied a career-high in catches (six) and set a career-high with 103 receiving yards, crushing his previous high of 61. Washington also caught an impressive touchdown in the process.
Washington has consistently played well when given opportunities in the Jaguars' offense. With games like the one that he had vs. the Texans on Sunday, he is making a heck of a case for an expanded role in the offense going into the 2025 offseason.
Defense: Travon Walker
With two sacks, five tackles for loss and zero turnovers for the Jaguars' defense on Sunday, there weren't a lot of plays made. The defense held its own at many points, but the entire game felt more like a byproduct of the Texans struggling than it felt like the Jaguars' defense taking the game over and taking it to Houston's offense.
With that said, Travon Walker was a consistent presence. His first half sack of C.J. Stroud was one of the few impact plays the defense made, and Walker did plenty in the run game to give the Jaguars a chance against the Houston rushing attack. Walker has had more dominant games than the one he had on Sunday, but Sunday did feel like another positive step forward for the former No. 1 overall pick.
Special Teams: Logan Cooke
It is tough to give Cam Little the nod this week. He played well for the most part, but his 55-yard miss ended up proving to be critical in a three-point loss. Instead, we are opting to give it to punter Logan Cooke after four punts for 191 yards, including a 64-yard punt and two punts that landed inside the 20-yard line.
