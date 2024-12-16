Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 15?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 32-25 loss the New York Jets in Week 15.
Offense: Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is quickly approaching game balls MVP on the season. Thomas has consistently been the Jaguars' most impressive player on offense, and Sunday was more of the same with his first-ever two-touchdown game. Thomas broke several Jaguars records on Sunday, establishing himself as the best rookie receiver in the entire history of the franchise.
Thomas is showing off new traits each week as he develops into a true No. 1 receiver. This week it was his ability to get yards after the catch, picking up 88 of his 105 yards after the catch. Thomas is the brightest spot on the entire team in 2024, and it isn't particularly close.
Defense: Darnell Savage
It is tough to pin down one defensive player for this week's game ball. The sad fact for the Jaguars is that this has too often been the case in 2024. The Jaguars have had several games this season where the entire defense collapsed with few individual performances worth writing home about, and Sunday's loss was just another example.
Ultimately, we do give the nod to veteran defensive back Darnell Savage as a result of his two pass breakups. Savage made several impressive tackles in the box as well, ultimately having one of his better games as a Jaguar. Otherwise, the Jaguars' defense failed to make splash plays, recording just three quarterback hits, one sack and three tackles for loss.
Special teams: Cam Little
Responsbile for 13 of the Jaguars' 25 points, rookie kicker Cam Little once again had an impressive showing for the Jaguars. He was 4-of-4 on field goals, with makes from 28 and 23 yards along with two different 43-yard field goals. Little has been the exact answer the Jaguars were hoping for at kicker this season, and games like Sunday's prove why. Little is a true keeper for the Jaguars moving into the future.
