Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 17?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 20-13 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.
Offense: Brian Thomas Jr.
Another week, another offensive game ball for Brian Thomas Jr. The No. 23 overall pick isn't just playing like one of the best rookie receivers in the NFL. Instead, he looks like one of the best receivers in football period. He had another dominant game against the Titans, catching seven passes for 91 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown that gave the Jaguars a 10-point lead.
With just one came left in his rookie season, Thomas has already proved he is truly an elite wide receiver. Against the Titans, he won from the outside, from the slot, off the line of scrimmage, downfield, on screens, over the middle of the field -- he truly did it all.
"Brian just keeps impressing each week. Can't say enough good things about Brian and just happy for him," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday.
"But just goes to show you just with him, and speaking of Brian, the way he works, the way he handles himself for a young kid, very impressive. Very impressed with Brian.”
Defense: Josh Hines-Allen
The Jaguars had several defenders play well on Sunday, with names like Travon Walker, Foyesade Oluokun and Andre Cisco all earning some consideration. With that said, this week's game ball will go to star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, who had another dominant performance against a Titans team that he always shows up ready to play against.
Hines-Allen finished the day with a sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. On one drive, he made the stop on three plays in a row to force a punt. On another drive, he was the driving force behind a Travon Walker strop sack.
Special Teams: Cam Little
It was another perfect day at the office for rookie kicker Cam Little, who easily wins this week's special teams game ball thanks to 44- and 48-yard field goals. He has had a wildly successful rookie season.
