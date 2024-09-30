Why Shad Khan is the Foundation Jaguars Need, Pt. 6
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a shocking 0-4 start, the faithful fans of Duval should know there is hope moving forward. And that hope comes in the form of the most important person in the organization: owner Shad Khan.
Jaguars On SI will be conducting a 10-part series over the next two weeks about Khan and what he brings to the table to stabilize the Jaguars' foundation. While the 2024 season has gotten off to a rocky start, Khan is the building block for the Jaguars to thrive off of moving into the future.
Without further ado, here is Part 6.
Off-field commitment
Shad Khan has always been willing to spend big for the Jaguars on the field, whether it comes to bringing in free agents or extending the team's own homegrown talent such as Trevor Lawrence, Tyson Campbell, or Josh Hines-Allen. But off the field, Khan has been just as committed.
Simply look at the Miller Electric Center, the Jaguars' state of the art practice facility that officially brought the team into the 21st century.
The practice facility, which cost Khan $60 million in an even split with the City of Jacksonville, was a clear sign of investment from Khan and is one of the most important things the franchise has ever done.
Gone are the days when the Jaguars had among the worst facilities in the NFL. Gone are the days of players opting to take their rehabs and workouts out of town because the Jaguars' facilities weren't up to snuff.
The Miller Electric Center not only gives the Jaguars' roster and coaching staff the absolute best they deserve, but it also shows teams and players around the league how much Khan cares.
There is also the Daily Flex Field practice field and the incoming stadium of the future renovations, both investments from Khan that had him open his pocket and make a stand for the team.
Despite rumors swirling for years about the Jaguars as a potential franchise on the move, Khan always remained steadfast in his commitment to Jacksonville and put his money where his mouth is.
