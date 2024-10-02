Why Shad Khan is the Foundation Jaguars Need, Pt. 8
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a shocking 0-4 start, the faithful fans of Duval should know there is hope moving forward. And that hope comes in the form of the most important person in the organization: owner Shad Khan.
Jaguars On SI will be conducting a 10-part series over the next two weeks about Khan and what he brings to the table to stabilize the Jaguars' foundation. While the 2024 season has gotten off to a rocky start, Khan is the building block for the Jaguars to thrive off of moving into the future.
Without further ado, here is Part 8.
Adaptability
Perhaps no other owner in the NFL has grown as much over the last decade than Khan, but that is also largely because he is one of the newest owners in the NFL. And to Khan's credit, he knew what he didn't know when he took the reigns from Wayne Weaver.
The owner Khan is today compared to the owner he was in his early years is vastly different. Khan has a clearer understanding of what it takes on and off the field to build a team into a winner. He has taken chances and seen what does and doesn't work. And most importantly, he has adapted.
If Khan handled all of his head coaches the way he handled Gus Bradley's tenure, that would be cause for concern. But Khan has shown the ability to both be patient and merciful while also showing that he knows when to put his foot down and say when enough is enough.
Khan has frequently sought outside-the-box solutions to aid the Jaguars, whether it be increasing their revenue and viability from London trips or his willingness to take big swings on front office personnel (Tom Coughlin) and coaches (Urban Meyer). The Jaguars have improved by leaps and bounds in terms of their analytical approach as well, helping lead the NFL's analytics wave instead of letting the Jaguars get caught chasing the leaders.
Khan's moves have not always worked out, but it has not been for a lack of trying to find the right recipe. Even the hire of head coach Doug Pederson was a different move from his past, with Pederson being his first hired quarterback-guru.
If Khan operated the same way year in and year out, the Jaguars would have been left behind by now. Because of Khan, they haven't been.
