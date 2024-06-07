Why the Jaguars Have Increased Expectations For Tank Bigsby in 2024
Before being selected in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL draft, Tank Bigsby had made his mark in Auburn's record books. The former Tiger ranked among the programs top ten in career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. In 2020, he was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.
After a relatively quiet rookie year, Bigsby has impressed Coach Doug Pederson ahead of his second professional season.
“Tank has done a great job going into year two.. He's a hard worker. Practices extremely fast, which I love. You know, eager to get the pads on and see what he can do.” said Pederson.
Offensive coordinator Press Taylor also expressed his approval of Bigsby’s progress.
“Tank is in a great headspace in terms of where he goes in year two, and we are looking to get the most out of him as well.” said Taylor.
Last season, Travis Etienne finished with the fourth-most carries among all NFL running backs. Bigsby only carried the ball 50 times last year, making up just 11 percent of the Jaguars rushing attempts.
Although Etienne has proven to be a reliable back (1,000+ yards each season), Taylor feels that Bigsby can take some weight off Etienne’s shoulders.
“I think there are things Tank could have provided that we maybe didn't give him opportunities to. Or maybe we're quick to give Travis another rep on something that Tank could have done well for us. You live, learn, grow from it and adapt moving forward.” said Taylor.
Although Bigsby’s performance was limited in the 2023 regular season, he had an extended opportunity to flash his potential in the preseason. In three games, Bigsby rushed for 159 yards (5.7 yards per carry).
Pederson explained that when a player possesses the talent and intelligence to succeed, it's only a matter of time before the pieces start to come together.
“He's a smart player. For him now, it's just understanding what he is seeing particularly in the run game, anticipating where the hole is going to be. It's like a movie screen and that screen is constantly moving. For him it's being able to see that and react.” said Pederson.