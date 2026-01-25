1 Obvious Potential Replacement for Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile

The Jacksonville Jaguars have to be prepared to replace Anthony Campanile. He was a huge driving force behind their incredible 2025 NFL season as the leader of the defense. Head Coach Liam Coen might have the final say on offense, making it easier for the team to deal with the potential loss of Grant Udinski if they have. However, finding someone to replicate Camp's contributions on the other side of the ball will be instrumental if he does end up leaving.



That possibility is becoming more likely by the day. The Arizona Cardinals brought Campanile back for a second interview, and he's the only candidate that they've openly announced a return meeting for, which suggests that he's a finalist for the gig. Jacksonville reportedly has a list of their own applicants ready, but there's one person that the team needs to take into consideration, one who's still leading a playoff run.



Aden Durde would be a perfect replacement for Anthony Campanile



The Seattle Seahawks are currently gearing up to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship. It would be another notch in an incredible season for the 'Hawks, one in which they finished at the top of the conference standings at 14-3. The strength of that team is unquestionably the defense.



Mike Macdonald has to get the bulk of the credit, as the play-caller for a unit that ranked No. 1 in scoring in the 2025 season. But Defensive Coordinator Aden Durde was key, too. He's been so instrumental in building out that defense that he's landed head-coaching interviews of his own, with the Atlanta Falcons and the Cleveland Browns.



While he's been a candidate for top jobs around the league, there's a chance that the Jacksonville Jaguars could poach him away, even with a lateral promotion. In Duval, he'd have the opportunity to bolster his resume by calling plays for the defense, something he can't do in Seattle under Macdonald.

While that'd be a change in his career trajectory, he'd be able to implement most of the same philosophies of the Seahawks defense with the Jaguars. Durde speaks about his game-planning the same way that Campanile did this past season:

"If you’re really trying to create an identity, a style of play, and you want to make it hard for everything [your opponents] do, it all starts with stopping the run. That’s been a focus point since we got here, and it’s been a stacking process as we go through." In terms of personnel, the Jaguars have a construction similar to the Seahawks — two strong EDGEs that contain the corner, physical defensive backs who can tackle, and rangy linebackers. It'd be a seamless transition, one that Jacksonville should be highly invested in if it has to say goodbye to Campanile.

