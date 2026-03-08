Jaguars Make One More Addition to 2026 Coaching Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made one more addition to Liam Coen's coaching staff for the 2026-27 season.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Jaguars are hiring former Arkansas All-American and Jaguars undrafted linebacker Grant Morgan as a defensive assistant, seemingly filling the last open role on the Jaguars' 2026 staff.

The #Jaguars are hiring Grant Morgan as a defensive assistant, sources tell @CBSSports.



The ex-Arkansas All-American linebacker spent time with the Jags as a player. Now returning to Jacksonville as a coach. Previously worked for the Giants and at the college level at Illinois. pic.twitter.com/lVWPVtqmbz — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 7, 2026

Grant Morgan Hired

The Jaguars have not made many changes to their coaching staff after the first year of the Coen era, but this would qualify as the third. The Jaguars lost defensive assistant Mario Jeberaeel last month when he took the job as the Las Vegas Raiders as their running game coordinator for Klint Kubiak's new staff.

This means Morgan will very likely step into his role, becoming the third new coach to join the Jaguars' staff this offseason after new running game coordinator Brian Picucci and defensive passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo, who replaced 2025 staff members Keli’i Kekuewa and Ron Milus.

Jul 22, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Grant Morgan talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Morgan, who played linebacker for the Arkansas Razorbacks, was a first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American selection in 2020. He signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent during the 2022 offseason, going through training camp and the preseason for the Jaguars before failing to crack the 53-man roster.

After his time with the Jaguars, Morgan went into coaching. He became a graduate assistant at Illinois in 2023 before being promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2024. He then took the leap to the NFL coaching ranks in 2025, becoming a defensive assistant for the New York Giants just a few years after his playing career.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Grant Morgan (55) walks off the bus during day 4 of the Jaguars Training Camp Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Knight Sports Complex at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. Jki Jagstrainingcampday4 09 | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, Morgan will serve as another piece of Coen's and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's staff as the Jaguars look to repeat their success from the 2025 season -- and perhaps even build upon it. The Jaguars won first place in the AFC South and took the Buffalo Bills to the bring in the Wild Card last season, but they have ambitions of going above and beyond that in 2026.

The Jaguars' coaching staff did a stellar job on both sides of the ball last season, but especially defensively. The Jaguars went from being one of the lowest-ranked defenses in the NFL in 2024 -- and one of the worst defenses in franchise history -- to a top-12 unit during the first season of the Coen era. Now, Morgan will serve as another piece of the Jaguars' staff as they look for another year of success.