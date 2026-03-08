Jaguars Make One More Addition to 2026 Coaching Staff
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made one more addition to Liam Coen's coaching staff for the 2026-27 season.
According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Jaguars are hiring former Arkansas All-American and Jaguars undrafted linebacker Grant Morgan as a defensive assistant, seemingly filling the last open role on the Jaguars' 2026 staff.
Grant Morgan Hired
The Jaguars have not made many changes to their coaching staff after the first year of the Coen era, but this would qualify as the third. The Jaguars lost defensive assistant Mario Jeberaeel last month when he took the job as the Las Vegas Raiders as their running game coordinator for Klint Kubiak's new staff.
This means Morgan will very likely step into his role, becoming the third new coach to join the Jaguars' staff this offseason after new running game coordinator Brian Picucci and defensive passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo, who replaced 2025 staff members Keli’i Kekuewa and Ron Milus.
Morgan, who played linebacker for the Arkansas Razorbacks, was a first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American selection in 2020. He signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent during the 2022 offseason, going through training camp and the preseason for the Jaguars before failing to crack the 53-man roster.
After his time with the Jaguars, Morgan went into coaching. He became a graduate assistant at Illinois in 2023 before being promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2024. He then took the leap to the NFL coaching ranks in 2025, becoming a defensive assistant for the New York Giants just a few years after his playing career.
Now, Morgan will serve as another piece of Coen's and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's staff as the Jaguars look to repeat their success from the 2025 season -- and perhaps even build upon it. The Jaguars won first place in the AFC South and took the Buffalo Bills to the bring in the Wild Card last season, but they have ambitions of going above and beyond that in 2026.
The Jaguars' coaching staff did a stellar job on both sides of the ball last season, but especially defensively. The Jaguars went from being one of the lowest-ranked defenses in the NFL in 2024 -- and one of the worst defenses in franchise history -- to a top-12 unit during the first season of the Coen era. Now, Morgan will serve as another piece of the Jaguars' staff as they look for another year of success.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley