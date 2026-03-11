3 Observations on the Jaguars Adding Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a Jacksonville Jaguar.

The Jaguars made their first signing of the 2026 offseason by adding the Washington Commanders running back on a two-year deal, with the 26-year-old running back fresh off the best year of his career. With Travis Etienne off to the New Orleans Saints, we now know what the Jaguars' response looks like.

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) runs against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

So, what do we make of the Jaguars signing Rodriguez? We break it all down below.

Jaguars get their power back

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten is not a pure speed back like so many think, the Jaguars still needed to add a power-based running back to their offense. It is a bit surprising that they added a running back who does not have really any production in the passing game, but it is not surprising they added a running back with Rodriguez's profile.

Rodriguez was one of the most efficient backs in football last year and has seemingly produced every time he has touched the ball at the NFL level. The Jaguars needed a physical running back to complete their room, and this signing certainly seems to have done that.

Powers of connections work yet again

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Jaguars, like all regimes in football, have consistently relied on the power of connections since the hiring of Liam Coen and James Gladstone. Heck, even EVP Tony Boselli had a connection with Jakobi Meyers through his son. It showed up consistently last year, and it has now shown up again with Rodriguez.

The former Kentucky running back had a stellar season with Coen as his play-caller at Kentucky, and Coen should know exactly what he brings to the table in terms of role and versatility. It is worth noting the Jaguars chose him over Rachaad White, another former Coen running back.

Eliminate RB as a draft need

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images



It seemed like the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone were going to have to look to the draft to fill their room around Bhayshul Tuten, who now looks set to be the Jaguars' No. 1 running back. Now, the Jaguars can almost positively take a running back off their draft board unless its a late Day 3 pick.

Perhaps the Jaguars still use one of their 11 picks to attempt to add competition to the room and push LeQuint Allen, but it is no longer necessary. If the Jaguars did not use a single pick on a running back this year, it would make sense.