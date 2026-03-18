Jaguars' Antonio Johnson Gets Big Bonus

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a great season last year. It was a breakout season not only for the Jaguars but for some of their players as well. That helps them get 13 wins and capture the AFC South.

The Jaguars went to the playoffs but fell short in the wild card round in a close battle that did not go their way. The Jaguars were one of the surprising teams last season, and now they want to get back to where they were last season, but this time make a deeper run in the playoffs.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

That is what they want to do, and the plan with head coach Liam Coen is to get better than they were last season and get this team playing better football than last year.

They need to make sure they put the players in the best positions to be successful next year, and that is something they did a great job of last year. Now the time has come to back up all the things they did a season ago with something that is going to top that.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One player who had a good role on this team last season was safety Antonio Johnson . Johnson has his role with the Jaguars, and he played it well. The Jaguars' defense was good last season, and a big part of that was the secondary. Johnson was a good player to have in the second because he was available. Johnson was not a starter, but he was always ready to make a play when he was brought into the game.

With Johnson being available last season, that got him a Performance Base Pay for the NFL. Johnson was 20th on the list.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) celebrates a pick six during the second quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per NFL

"Under the Performance-Based Pay program, a fund is created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based upon a comparison of playing time to salary. Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. In general, players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pool.

Performance-Based Pay is computed by using a player index (“Index”). To calculate the Index, a player’s “PBP Playtime” (defined as the player’s regular season total plays played on offense, defense and special teams, divided by the number of plays in which the player with the most total combined plays participated on that team) is divided by his “PBP Compensation” (defined as each player’s regular season full salary, including his prorated portion of signing bonus, and earned incentives)."