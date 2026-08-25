Everything I Saw at Day 19 of Jaguars Training Camp: Defense Thumps Buccaneers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars held their first of two joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, and it was another camp practice filled with some good, some bad, and plenty in between.

So, what did we see from the Jaguars in their joint practice vs. the Buccaneers? We break it down below.

Defense Gets Its Takeaways

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile coaches during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars did not create any takeaways in their first two joint practices this summer, with the New Orleans Saints finding some offensive success against them two weeks ago, and with the Carolina Panthers avoiding any game-changing mistakes the week before. That changed against the Buccaneers, however, with the Jaguars getting four takeaways by my count.

The first takeaway happened in the red-zone, with Jaguars safety Eric Murray crashing down on Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham to force a fumble, which was recovered by Foyesade Oluokun for an early tone-setting play. The Buccaneers did not find much success early on in practice on offense in general outside of targeting rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst.

The second takeaway was an athletic play from Buster Brown, who had perhaps his best practice of training camp. Brown, who also recorded a tackle for loss in the run game, was able to nab a Baker Mayfield pass out of the air for a big turnover in team drills.

The third takeaway was a punch-out forced fumble by defensive end B.J. Green, who flew screaming to the sideline on a screen and made an excellent effort play. The final takeaway of the day then came from Antonio Johnson, who had an easy pick-six on Mayfield where the closest Buccaneers receivers were located in Gainseville, for some reason. This ended a end-of-game period where the Jaguars' defensive dominated Tampa's offense. It was a good day for Anthony Campanile's unit.

Jaguars Get a BTJ Scare

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) tosses the ball back during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I thought coming into practice that Brian Thomas Jr. was due for a big, big day. It only took one play into scrimmage for Thomas to make an impact, too, with the third-year receiver beating Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum downfield for a 50+ yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence. Thomas dived for the pass and was able to secure it for the score, but he did land hard on his left shoulder and clearly felt some discomfort coming off the field after the play.

Thomas went back in for one play (that he was not targeted on), and then his day was over. Trainers looked at him for a few minutes before he sat out the rest of practice alongside Jakobi Meyers, though he did remain on the sidelines and in his pads. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said he thinks Thomas is "alright" after the injury, and the Jaguars will need to hope that he is right. Thomas has had a good camp, and now the focus will have to turn to making sure he is ready for Week 1.

With both Thomas and Meyers not practicing, the Jaguars had rookie receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams get reps with the 1s. Williams had a tough day, but Cameron had several catches delivered by a pass from Lawrence, including a big first down at the end-of-game period and a touchdown in the red-zone.

Josh Hines-Allen Dominates

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Tackle Albert Regis (98) and Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End Josh Hines-Allen (41) warm up during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For my money, there was clearly one player on the field on Tuesday who was a step above everyone else: Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen had the kind of practice that Liam Coen so often talks about, disrupting enough of the Buccaneers offense that it would have been warranted for a stoppage in the fight. Whether agaisnt the run or the pass, Hines-Allen worked both Buccaneers offensive tackles and seemingly got into the backfield at will.

Hines-Allen is entering his eigth season and it is clear the days of him having to put in an entire summer's worth of dominant practices are over. We know he is an elite pass-rusher, and he turns it on once Week 1 comes around or once he has a non-Jaguars lineman in front of him. That is exactly what happened on Tuesday, with Hines-Allen looking like a force for most of the day and recording at least two sacks and a handful of other pressures.

Offense Has Its Moments

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I did not think the Jaguars' offense was quite as sharp as it was the week before against the Panthers, but it had its moments. Here were the down parts of the day: Williams had a few passes go off his hands, Brady Boyd and Tim Jones each failed to haul in passes from Lawrence, Bhayshul Tuten had an early fumble (his first of camp), and I thought the Jaguars gave up a lot more pressure this week than they did against the Panthers, especially along the right side of the offensive line.

As for the good: Coen said after practice that he was happy with Tuten's day, with the second-year back hitting several explosive runs. Chris Rodriguez Jr. had an efficient day, Emmanuel Pregnon continued to look steady at left guard, and Brenton Strange and Parker Washington each made big grabs downfield while also serving as the focal points of the passing game for the day.

The Jaguars were missing two starting receivers for more or less the entire practice and, at times, looked like it. But they still made plays, and Washington still looked mostly uncoverable at all levels of the field.

Play of the Day

Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) warms up during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it certainly felt like some bad luck that Thomas got injured after the play, his catch against McCollum for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage was the kind of play that would be a regular on a SportsCenter Top 10. Thomas has always performed well against the Buccaneers in this setting, and today was no different.

Other Notes

Travon Walker, DaVon Hamilton, and Dennis Gardeck recorded sacks.

The Jaguars' starting offensive line, from left to right: Anton Harrison/Emmanuel Pregnon/Robert Hainsey/Ezra Cleveland/Walker Little.

Travis Hunter once again spent his entire day on the defensive side of the ball. He did not get a single team rep with the offense.

Foyesade Oluokun nearly had a pick of Baker Mayfield at the end of practice.

Catching deep passes on the day from Trevor Lawrence: Brenton Strange, Parker Washington, and Tim Jones.