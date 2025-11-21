Liam Coen Makes Final Word on Cardinals Clash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke to the local media on Friday to give his final remarks on Week 12 and the Arizona Cardinals, and we were there for it all.
To view his comments, watch below.
For a partial transcription of his comments, read below.
Q: On the plans for the defensive line with DE Travon Walker’s status up in the air?
Coen: “Absolutely, that would be some of the plans there. If Travon can't go, we have a lot of confidence in those guys that are able to continue to play and elevate their play. And Smoot’s [DE Dawuane Smoot] been a huge asset in terms of just his versatility to be able to – maybe not always show up in every stat but – how much he can help us in terms of going inside, going outside, being able to be involved in either the games, the stunt, the pressure, the four-man and helping try to stop the run.
I've appreciated that from him, especially because he isn't a big, huge body that can jump in at three technique or 4i but he does it. He does it and he doesn't say anything about it, he goes and does it. And I've appreciated that from him.
Q: On LB Dennis Gardeck?
Coen: “Another pivotal piece to where in base defense, he is on the edge, being able to do what he does against tight ends or in the run game shedding blocks. Dennis is a very smart football player, and you can put him in multiple different spots, whether it be on the edge to rush in sub defenses or in obviously standup inside being able to work the games and work some of the straight rushes on whomever they deem is a good matchup for these guys, right. A
nd so, Dennis and I have talked obviously a lot this week knowing that him being in that defensive structure for a few years, and I know he wants this one pretty bad.”
Q: On if a player has to practice during the week to be available on Sunday?
Coen: “It's definitely a challenge for sure. Jarrian [CB Jarrian Jones] and I and a couple guys were talking about it yesterday. It's just the nature of the National Football League at this time is very difficult to get a ton of meaningful ops and reps in practice. I'm talking about full speed.
You can do as much jog through as possible and that's kind of where you have to go a little bit towards the end of the season with the bodies and the injuries being what they are. The goal is to get them to Sunday, but there is a different challenge of preparing as a pro with very limited full-speed snaps in a game, especially as a younger player. That's just part of this though, so many guys have had to do it.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.