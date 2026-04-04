Liam Coen Has Massive Expectations for Travon Walker's Next Step

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars always knew they wanted to retain Travon Walker. Now that they have, it is about the next step.

Walker inked a massive four-year, $110 million deal with the Jaguars on Friday evening, making him one of the highest-paid players in franchise history.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walker is a known pillar of the Jaguars' franchise and of the Liam Coen /James Gladstone/Tony Boselli era. This move solidifies that, and now it is about Walker taking yet another step in his development.

Travon Walker's Next Step

Speaking at the owners meetings in Phoenix earlier this week, Coen said he and Walker have already had extensive talks about what the next part of his development looks like. Walker made big plays for the Jaguars last year despite dealing with injuries, but there are still more levels he can hit.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think Travon, I had an almost two-hour meeting with him at the end of the season. Just what that looked like in terms of dominating. I was with [former Rams DE] Aaron Donald in L.A. and we literally had to take him out of practice in order for us to gain yards on offense," Coen said.

"And so, if you want to get where you want to go and where we want you to go and where you can go, I need to be taking you out of practice so that we can operate on offense. I want that kind of destruction and mindset and mentality. And he was on the same page about it.”

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walker, who recorded double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons in 2023-2024, battled through wrist and knee injuries last season and saw his sack numbers go down as a result. He still proved to be the most impactful member of the defensive line not named Josh Hines-Allen, and 2026 will set to be about him taking that final step in his development.

Walker. who does not turn 26 until December, has met every expectation the franchise has put in front of him. Now as one of the highest-paid players on the roster, those expectations are set to take a jump, as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's just habits. Elite habits, elite practice preparation, game preparation, that, those habits, and the way that you practice on a day-to-day basis," Coen said. "I’d better be taking you out of the practice for us to operate. You should disrupt the entire thing in order for us to operate. I want that."