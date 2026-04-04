What James Gladstone Had to Say About Jaguars' Extending Travon Walker
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made another big move on Friday.
Gladstone, who has never been shy about splashy contracts or trades since becoming general manager last year, signed veteran defensive end Travon Walker to a four-year, $110 million deal with $77 million in guaranteed money on Friday.
And now that the deal is officially done, Gladstone has made his first comments on Walker's new deal.
Gladstone Weights in
With Walker officially locked into Jacksonville's long-term plans as a part of one of the biggest moves Gladstone has made yet, the Jaguars' general manager has made it clear why the Jaguars operated the way they did with the former No. 1 pick.
“Travon fits what we want to be and what we’re about as an organization,” Gladstone said in a statement.
“His love for the game and his teammates is infectious and his determination to play through injury last season cemented our belief in him. His best football is still ahead of him, and we’re excited that will happen with the Jaguars.”
Walker, 25, has played 63 games (60 starts) for Jacksonville since being drafted by the team first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. His career totals include 200 tackles (101 solo), 57 quarterback hits, 36 tackles for loss, 27.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries (including one returned 35 yards for a touchdown) and one interception.
Walker’s 27.5 sacks are ninth-most in franchise history and make him one of just four players from the 2022 draft class to eclipse 25.0 career sacks. He produced back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks in 2023 (10.0) and 2024 (10.5) to become the second player in franchise history to produce 10.0 or more sacks in consecutive seasons.
With Walker officially in the mix for years to come, the Jaguars will continue to field one of the best edge defenders in all of the NFL between him and Josh Hines-Allen. The duo has made up most of the Jaguars' pass-rush production in recent seasons, and Walker is expected to take yet another step this season.
In short, the Jaguars have long made it clear that they are not going to let their core pieces leave. In fact, they are not even going to let them test free agency, with Walker being the longest in a long line of extensions the Jaguars made early.
Now, it is time for Gladstone and the Jaguars to turn the focus to other parts of the roster -- such s Parker Washington and Brenton Strange.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley