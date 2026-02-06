Liam Coen Weighs In On Travis Hunter's Year 2 Path

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had big plans for two-way star Travis Hunter for a long time.

Even in the unfortunate bump that became Hunter's rookie season, which saw him placed on season-ending injury reserve with a knee injury after seven games, the Jaguars are as excited about Hunter's future as ever -- in part because there is arguably even more clarity for Hunter and his role following his injury.

Coen Weighs In

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show this week, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen discussed the value the Jaguars and Hunter found in his rookie year, even with his knee injury. After going 13-4 largely without Hunter, who were 4-3 when Hunter got injured, the Jaguars know more accutely where they need him the most.

"I do think the best thing that could have happened was like, all right, not that he got hurt, but we got hurt and we still, we were able to have success right? So now we get the privilege of going throughout this. He's still rehabbing, going through a whole process of rehab, getting back, but now we can go say, Okay, where is this going to truly help us go take the next step? Like, what's going to actually help us get over the hump, from time allotment for him, practice schedule, playing on Sundays?" Coen said.

"I think Travis Hunter can absolutely handle playing on both sides of the ball..



He has the craziest conditioning of any athlete I've ever been around and he doesn't get tired"@LiamCoen #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/W7yPnPZp5T — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 5, 2026

"What's the best for our team and for the Jacksonville Jaguars to go win on Sunday and that's what it allows us to do, is because we do have some other pieces. We have some guys that can go make plays on Sundays, and that's what it's all about. So we need the help, for sure. I mean, in terms of the playmaking, the corner position, we'll use him. He's gonna get used. It's just a matter of, what is that dynamic?"

The Jaguars have already made it clear that Hunter's experience as a two-way player will continue in 2026. The role might be more geared toward defense than it was in 2025, but the Jaguars have little doubt he can thrive on both sides.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen lines up against wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think he's absolutely going to be able to. I do. I mean, the guy just went out -- he has the craziest conditioning of any athlete I've ever been around. He doesn't get tired, he doesn't sweat. It's kind of crazy," Coen said.

"But, you know, he's obviously been in altitude, you know? But he works his tail off. He loves football, football, fishing. I mean, that's what he does. So as he continues to grow, and this was a minor setback, for sure, right? But for a major comeback, right? That's what it has to be. That's his mindset."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter's final game was the best he had, recording over 100 receiving yards against the Los Angeles Rams while also recording a pass breakup on Davante Adams. The Jaguars always felt they were close to an "aha!" moment with Hunter after that, and now we will find out how right they were.

"I think we were getting there. I think we were getting there. And then he gets, you know, he has 100 yards against the Rams, gets hurt, forced us to go, kind of make some other decisions. And it was a blessing at the end of the day for the way it played out in some ways, but look, we'll look through that," Coen said.

"I do think that if you just said, alright man, go play football without much coaching. I mean, corner, he just looks -- he just looks the part, exactly what he is. And then, but also when you get the ball in his hands, I mean, he can make people miss, which I can't coach, you know. So it's still a fine line. It's still something we're working through."

