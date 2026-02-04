How Liam Coen Kept His Word to the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was, in a word, brilliant in 2025.

Coen was a first-time head coach whose offensive coordinator experience in the NFL consisted of just two seasons. The Jaguars took a leap on the young and ascending head coach after a spectacular year coordinating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he repaid that belief with a 13-4 season and an AFC South title.

The season proved to be the best regular season in the entire tenure of Jaguars owner Shad Khan -- doing so by three whole games. As a result, it is hardly a surprise to see Shad's son, Jaguars chief football strategy officer Tony Khan, recounting to the promise Coen made when the Jaguars tabbed him as their new leader.

Tony Khan Talks Coen

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Tony Khan detailed how Coen checked every box as head coach through the first season -- most importantly so when it came to keeping his word when it came to Trevor Lawrence.

"I think that Liam Coen' come in and completely transformed the culture. He's been so fantastic for the team. And if I were to give one great example, going back to what I was just saying a moment ago, the huge improvement of the team. Team is the most important thing," Tony Khan said.

"But if I were to pull one player as a particular example, he said he would get the best from Trevor Lawrence, and he absolutely has. And I think that's embodied in seeing Trevor Lawrence nominated for the Comeback Player of the Year and nominated for MVP."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lawrence easily had the best year of his career in 2025, leading the Jaguars to an eight-game winning streak to close the year after dominating in a way he never truly has before. As a result, the outlook for Lawrence and for the entire franchise has never looked better than it does now.

"It's 53 men plus a lot of great people in the organization working together to make it happen every week in the NFL, and to have a leader like Liam Coen come in, it's been great for everybody in the organization, all the men and women who work at the Jaguars," Khan said.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with head coach Liam Coen during the first half of a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"But if I were to give one example of one person, yes, I absolutely think, Liam Coen said, 'I can really work with Trevor Lawrence. I would love to work with Trevor Lawrence, and I think I can make this a better team, and I think I can make Trevor a better quarterback,' and I think all those things happened this year. And that's why I'm so happy for Liam that he had this fantastic result."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.