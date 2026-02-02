Which Jaguars Need to Prepare For Bigger 2026 Roles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had quite the 2025.

After restarting at head and general manager and hiring a Hall of Famer as executive vice president, the Jaguars went on a 13-4 run and won the AFC South last season. Liam Coen is a coach of the year candidate, Trevor Lawrence played at an MVP-level.

But the Jaguars are looking to hit even higher marks in 2026. With the Jaguars' new regime having their first season under their belt, which players are we expectuing to see expanded roles in their bid for a return to the playoffs? We discuss three below

Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) rushes for yards against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is obvious, but that is why it needs to be stated. Travis Hunter has been a critical piece of the Jaguars' future since the franchise made their pivotal trade for him. Hunter's rookie season only last seven games after a knee injury in practice in Week 9, but we did see glimpses of big-time talent and play-making ability for Hunter on both sides of the ball.

Hunter played a large number of snaps for the Jaguars through the first seven games, playing the 5th most snaps of any rookie cornerback and the fourth most snaps of any rookie wide receiver. Hunter played twice as many snaps on offense as defense, but that order could be flipped in 2026. Either way, Hunter will go from an important rookie to a foundation piece and full-time player.

Ventrell Miller

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen what will happen with Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd as he nears free agency, but it feels more likely as of today that he tests the market as opposed to returning to Jacksonville. Perhaps the Jaguars will be willing to meet the unquestionable high mark Lloyd has earned after his stellar 2025 season. But if not, they could need a big season from Ventrell Miller.

Set to enter his own contract year, Miller has been a favorite of multiple coaching staffs and front offices. He has played well in spot starts in the past when the Jaguars had injuries at linebacker, he contributes to special teams, and was even fighting Lloyd for a starting role as recently as Week 1. If the Jaguars don't draft a linebacker early, it will be because they already have their starter in Miller.

LeQuint Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Lequint Allen Jr. (36) rushes for yards during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is more or less the same conversation as Lloyd, except on offense. Perhaps the Jaguars retain Travis Etienne before he hits free agency. He earned that consideration after the 2025 season he had, of course. But if not, then the Jaguars will need to be ready to replace a ton of snaps and touches from their backfield.

Part of that equation would be LeQuint Allen, who had an exciting rookie season where he made a massive impact on special teams and as a blocker on offense. Allen could thrive with more touches as a ball-carrier and pass-catcher, and Liam Coen has proven that he knows how to utilize multiple running backs at a time.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.