The Jaguars Must Capitalize on Raiders' Maxx Crosby Debacle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Maxx Crosby rollercoaster is taking yet another turn. Please make sure to lower your safety bars and keep your hands and feet inside the vehicle.
The Crosby debacle that has been hanging over the Las Vegas Raiders for the last several months seemed to have found a solution last week when the Baltimore Ravens agreed to send two first-round picks for the star defensive end.
Some national reporters indicated the Jaguars were involved in the Crosby talks, but that seems unlikely considering the massive pricetag he went for and the sheer fact that the Jaguars are lacking a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
But with the Ravens backing out of the Crosby trade on Tuesday -- reportedly due to Crosby's physical -- the math has completely changed. And now, given a second shot to make a run at Crosby, the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone should take advantage.
Crosby's Availability
There are now plenty of moving parts when it comes to the Crosby situation. Just because the Ravens did not trade for him after a physical does not mean other teams would. Each team conducts its own individual exams, and I bet he would have been fine for the Ravens' physical if he cost a third-round pick instead of two firsts.
Instead, this feels more like the Ravens got cold feet about doing such a big deal for Crosby, who is expensive, nearing age-30, and of course has known injury questions and a surgery conducted after the 2025 season. The Ravens knew all of this, but the fact they signed Trey Hendrickson on Wednesday suggests there was more than just a physical at play.
Regardless, the Ravens backing out of the deal could have done a number on Crosby's value. The Raiders clearly do not agree with the Ravens' assessment, as evidenced by their statement that the Ravens backed out of their agreement. As a result, the Raiders could still be asking for a massive price tag for Crosby once more, including potentially two first-round picks.
If this is still the case, the Jaguars should let the Raiders sit on Crosby as an asset or even potentially bring him back for 2026. But if the Raiders accept that Crosby's value has diminished as part of the failed trade, the Jaguars are the type of aggressive front office that could -- and should -- take advantage of it.
Whether that means sending the No. 56 pick, a future first with conditions tied to it based on playing time, whatever it is. The Jaguars are seeing a blue-chip talent hit the market for a second time, and his price now could be lower than ever.
Those types of situations do not happen very often. Crosby is the type of move who could take the Jaguars from AFC South champs to legit Super Bowl contenders. Now that he is back on the market, they must uncover every stone to see if they can find a deal that works.
