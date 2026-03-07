Jaguars Were Right to Avoid Massive Maxx Crosby Price Tag

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Maxx Crosby saga has finally ended, and the Jacksonville Jaguars were not pariticpants.

After seeing the price Crosby went for, though, nobody can blame the Jaguars for sitting out of this one.

Crosby's Price

The Raiders ended up trading Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday evening, with the Ravens sending a massive haul for the Pro Bowl pass-rusher: first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Draft, one of which is the No. 14 pick in this year's draft. That is the kind of trade package that, if utilized correctly, will give the Raiders a chance to reset their entire rebuild. Already owning the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders are in great position.

But for the Ravens, this deal looks ... questionable. Crosby is hitting his age-30 period, has battled a ton of injuries in recent seasons, and has plenty of wear on his tires. Add in the fact that he still comes with a hefty price tag, and this had to be no easy deal for the Ravens to make. It should, however, have been an easy deal for the Jaguars to stay out of.

While it has been reported the Jaguars were interested in a deal for Crosby, it is now clear that there was never an actual chance. The Jaguars were without a 2026 first-round pick to begin with as a result of the Travis Hunter trade, making it difficult for them to sit at the same table as the Ravens and other suitors.

It would make sense for the Jaguars to have interest in Crosby. They have been aggressive in the past under general manager James Gladstone . but even this was too much. The Raiders could not trade Crosby, the face of the franchise, for anything less than a massive offer, and the Jaguars had no such ammunition to make the offer.

There is being aggressive, and there is being reckless. For the Jaguars to entertain the idea of trading for Crosby, they would have had to inch far too close to recklessness, something they can not afford to do even after a 13-4 season.

The Jaguars will continue to take swings moving forward, but expect Gladstone to continue to protect the Jaguars' best interests first and foremost. While Crosby would have been an enticing addition, the revealed price from Friday's deal has shown it was never anything other than a pipedream.