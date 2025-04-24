Jaguars Pick Could Put the Draft on Its Head
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in unique territory. They pick high in a draft that affords very few superstar talents and forces teams to make the tough choice of selecting players that would normally go much lower in the pecking order in previous years.
With the No. 5 overall selection and needs along the defensive and offensive line, wide receiver, and running back, a pick that seemed to have leaned toward Michigan standout Mason Graham has turned into a complete unknown heading into tonight.
In general manager James Gladstone’s first selection show, he will be forced to make a major decision that could affect on just his team but others in the three to four selections after..
In the last seven days, it has become apparent to me that the Jaguars will likely be the ones kicking this draft off and setting everything in motion. It’s apparent that the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and New England Patriots have made some sort of decision for what they plan on doing in the first four slots. Now, Jacksonville has to be the ones to start the domino effect.
Between Graham and Boise State running back Jalon Walker, it’s a good spot to be in with all things considered. The team could go in one direction or another and there would be very few outbursts due to the depth and talent at Jeanty and Graham’s respective positions. However, they could throw the draft into chaos if they chose to trade back, as ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter alluded to in his Monday column.
A trade back for Jacksonville could put them on a path to taking a player at better value while looking to construct the confines of their roster through the draft. Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Georgia edge rusher/linebacker Jalon Walker, Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen are among the few that could be in play if Gladstone makes a move deeper into the first round.
There is so much unknown from Jacksonville that makes it hard for me to get a true grasp of what they could do. Trading back could cause teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers to change their plans in the first round and beyond. Carolina, one of the teams Schefter listed as a trade-back team, could be forced to do so if the value of a prospect is not there for their liking.
In a new regime, there’s a lot of unpredictability and that is certainly the case with the Jaguars under Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen. Nothing is finalized until both men make the final decision later tonight that could put the draft on its head– or it could be relatively calm and one of Jeanty and Graham becomes the newest member of the Jaguars organization.
I can’t wait to find out tonight around 9 to 9:15 PM. Let the chaos begin.
