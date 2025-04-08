Why Maason Smith's Development is Critical for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars head into the 2025 season bolstering a fairly young roster that is led by franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a young team structure at head coach and general manager in Liam coen and James Gladstone, respectively.
They will be charged with leading this franchise well past the current ceiling they reached under Doug Pederson: 10 or more wins and an AFC South crown.
Jacksonville bestows a fairly nice group of second-year players on either side of the ball with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., cornerback Jarrian Jones, and defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson. However, it's former second round selection Maason Smith that requires the keenest of eyes heading into the summer.
A former highly-touted recruit out of LSU, Smith possess rare movement capabilties, athleticism, power, and pure physical talent that made him a possible high-draft pick projection early in his career before a torn ACL in the 2022 season-opener and inconsistencies in his play in 2023 led to him falling to the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Smith is a player who flashed his potential late last season after being inactive for several games to start the season under the direction of the previous head coach. He began to show off some disruption ability and impressive pass rush ability on later downs. There will be an emphasis on his involvement in the defensive line rotation this season.
There were still some inconsistencies that continued to pop up for Smith. He was sometimes late to react to stimuli, played his pads too high and exposed his chest to blockers, and lacked a secondary counter to offset the initial punch from his man. Yet, it was his explosiveness, size, length, play strength, and balance that continued to allow him to flash consistently.
Jacksonville seems hopeful for Smith's development into a quality No. 2 defensive tackle, at best, this season. A strong season filled with disruption in the trenches and consistent penetration in the backfield would allow the Jaguars to march into the coming seasons with a potentially young defensive line that would bolster some great talent with years of control left.
It is up to Smith to control his own fate. He must respond to coaching this offseason and it seems as though is work ethic has little questions to it. If he makes the jump, Jacksonville will reep the benefits.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.