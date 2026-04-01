Why the Jaguars Are Heading to Orlando for the 2027 Season

The Jaguars are heading south for the 2027 season.

On Tuesday, the NFL owners unanimously approved a vote to allow the Jaguars to play the 2027 season in Orlando, Fla. at Camping World Stadium. The stadium is already the home to Citrus Bowl, Cure Bowl and Pop Tarts Bowl, and has hosted multiple Pro Bowls. Now, it is set to welcome an NFL team for an entire season.

The Jaguars will play home games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando in 2027 while EverBank Stadium undergoes renovations



(via @DarenStoltzfus)pic.twitter.com/zvNhxYNnbX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 31, 2026

Orlando is a little over two hours south from the Jaguars’ home city of Jacksonville, shaking up the team’s location for the 2027 campaign. The temporary move comes as the Jaguars’ primary home, EverBank Stadium, is set to undergo renovations throughout 2027.

This will be the first time in franchise history that the Jaguars utilize a different home stadium throughout an entire season. EverBank Stadium has been the home of Jaguars since the franchise’s inception in 1995.

Back in 2024, Jaguars owner Shahid Khan and the city of Jacksonville agreed to split the $1.4 billion renovation fees for EverBank Stadium, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN. The city will also spend $150 million on repairs for the stadium throughout the 2025-26 seasons. As a result, EverBank Stadium will have a reduced capacity of about 43,000 during the 2026 season.

“Following the comprehensive evaluation of our 2027 season playing options, we are pleased that the NFL and NFL owners unanimously agree that Orlando is the location that best meets the needs of the Jaguars, our 2027 opponents, and the National Football League,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping said, via the team’s website. “This temporary relocation is a necessary and important step to facilitate the 2028 completion of Jacksonville's Stadium of the Future.”

The Jaguars do plan to continue using their team facilities in Jacksonville for practice and preparation throughout the week, but will travel to Orlando for game days in 2027. Not all of the team’s home games will be in Orlando, though. The Jaguars annually play games in London, and have a maximum of three international games they can play there during the 2027 season.

"I do think it could be a way to connect with a new fan base," head coach Liam Coen said, via DiRocco. "[Are] there going to be challenges and stressors and things that we have to work through? Absolutely. But I do think generally for our brand and for Jacksonville Jaguars football, I don't think it's going to kill us."

The renovations on EverBank Stadium are expected to be complete by August 2028, right in time for the Jaguars to return to Jacksonville for the 2028 season. With these upgrades, the Jaguars plan to add scenic lookout decks, wider concourses, protective canopies, new communal spaces and new seating types. These renovations will give the team more opportunities to host larger events such as the College Football Playoff or Super Bowl in the future. Perhaps most importantly, the new stadium will keep its signature feature—the pools.

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