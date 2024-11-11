Jake Bates Narrowly Hits 52-Yard Field Goal to Complete Lions' Comeback vs. Texans
Jake Bates was the savior for the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, helping the team secure its seventh straight win with some late kicking heroics against the Houston Texans.
Bates was called upon twice in the final five minutes of the game as the Lions staged a 16-point comeback against the Texans to improve to 8-1 on the year. In his first attempt of the fourth quarter, Bates snuck a 58-yard field goal through the uprights to tie the game, narrowly avoiding hitting the right post.
He came back out with just a few seconds left in regulation in order to go for the game-winning kick. In what was practically a mirror image of his previous kick, Bates once again saw his kick, this one from 52 yards, edge past the left goal post and secure a 26–23 win for his team.
In the win, the Lions were able to overcome five interceptions from Jared Goff, largely thanks to the clutch kicking performance from Bates. Not long ago, Bates was considering retiring from football and pursuing a career as a bricks salesman. Now, he's winning games with his foot for the best team in the NFC.
It wasn't a pretty win for Detroit, but they nevertheless managed to get the job done. Bates has yet to miss a field goal this season, going a perfect 14-for-14 after Sunday's showing.