Jalen Carter, Multiple Eagles Players Dealing With Illness Before Super Bowl vs. Chiefs
Multiple Philadelphia Eagles players, including Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter, are dealing with an illness just three days before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, La.
Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson on Thursday told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he knew of four or five players on the team dealing with the flu, or a flu-related illness. Carter, a rising star on Philadelphia's defense, missed practice Wednesday due to an illness and was not present at the team's sessions with the media, but was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark that he hopes Carter will be good to go for Super Bowl LIX.
Meanwhile, Eagles rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who has laryngitis, missed Wednesday's media availability but was able to attend Thursday's session. He was not listed on the Eagles' injury report. Second-year linebacker Nolan Smith was dealing with an illness this past week but has not appeared on the injury report since.
All but one Eagles player (OL Nick Gates) that was listed on the team's report with an injury was able to practice fully, including wide receiver DeVonta Smith, guard Landon Dickerson and center Cam Jurgens.
With the flu-related illness in the air, some Eagles officials have been wearing masks in the lead-up to the Super Bowl in New Orleans. It appears that Philadelphia will be whole when it takes the field on Sunday, though the status of the players battling the sickness will certainly be worth monitoring.
Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.