Jalen Hurts Announces Marriage to Fiancée Bry Burrows in Most Jalen Hurts Fashion
Jalen Hurts is officially a married man, and he revealed the news to the public in the most Jalen Hurts way possible.
Not known for verbosity, Hurts announced the development with one simple sentence: By the time this interview is published, "you can call her my wife," he told Men's Health for a May/June cover story, referring to fiancée Bry Burrows.
The Super Bowl LIX MVP and Burrows tied the knot this spring, per Hurts, after the quarterback proposed in September 2024. Prior to that, the pair had been dating on and off since meeting at the University of Alabama.
“I knew a long time ago,” Hurts said of Burrows back in 2023, per an interview with ESSENCE. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”
Congratulations are in order for the happy couple.