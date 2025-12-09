Jalen Hurts Committed Two Turnovers on One Disastrous Play During ‘MNF’
Jalen Hurts just found himself in rare territory among NFL players, but not for good reason. During the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Chargers, the Eagles quarterback was responsible for not one, but two turnovers on a single play.
Hurts threw an errant pass that was intercepted by Los Angeles defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand. On his return, Hand had the ball stripped loose by Will Shipley, and the fumble was scooped up by Hurts, who then proceeded to cough the ball up himself. The Chargers jumped on the second fumble of the play and secured possession after what was a truly messy sequence.
Not only was Hurts charged with an interception, but he was also charged with a fumble, giving him two turnovers on a single play. That is no easy feat.
In terms of fantasy football implications, Hurts was given -4 points for the play, the result of both an interception and a fumble.
ESPN Insights confirmed the suspicions of NFL fans, indicating it was the first time since at least 1978 that a player had committed two turnovers on one play.
The play was nothing short of a disaster for Hurts. Philadelphia’s quarterback only had two interceptions on the year heading into Monday’s game. By halftime, he’d doubled his season tally, thanks to a calamitous second quarter, and has now thrown three interceptions in the last two games.
Hurts will be watching on in horror when it’s time to review film from this game.