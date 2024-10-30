SI

Jalen Hurts Reveals Why He Didn't Actually Play Golf With Barack Obama

He had a pretty good reason.

Ryan Phillips

Hurts and Saquon Barkley spent a day at the golf course with Barack Obama and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.
Hurts and Saquon Barkley spent a day at the golf course with Barack Obama and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn't actually play golf with Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles teammate Saquon Barkley, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie spent the day golfing with President Obama. On Wednesday, Hurts had to clarify that he didn't actually play with the three others for a simple reason. His contract doesn't allow him to play golf.

Hurts says he just hung out with the other three the whole time but never picked up a club. As for Barkley, he reportedly said it was one of the coolest experiences of his life.

I would actually love to see all the things Hurts is prohibited from doing as a result of his contract.

Before the 2023 season, Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension that featured $180 million in guaranteed money. At the time, that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke that record only 10 days later.

Hurts and Philadelphia are 5-2 to start the season, and the 26-year-old quarterback has performed well. He has completed 69.1% of his passes, for 1,544 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also added seven rushing touchdowns. His QBR of 69.3 is a career-best and ranks sixth in the NFL.

