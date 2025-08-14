Jalen Ramsey Compares 2025 Steelers to a Recent Super Bowl-Winning Team
New Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey is feeling bullish about Pittsburgh this season—so much so that he compared the unit to the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2021-22.
Speaking on an episode of former Steeler Ryan Clark's The Pivot podcast released Tuesday, Ramsey was asked about the Steelers' concerted efforts this offseason to bring in Super Bowl-winning players (such as Ramsey himself), and how the corner sees himself fitting "into the equation."
"Definitely trying to help the guys get over the hump of, you know, the playoff win drought, but we got the right guys here already. You know what I'm saying?" he said. "I haven't even really thought about it in that way because I just know that like we got the right type of guys that can do it."
The seven-time Pro Bowler said that, when he was with the Rams, there was the same level of doubt about Matthew Stafford, who people said wasn't "winning playoff games and he ain't doing this and he ain't doing that."
"But as a team, we didn't worry about it cuz we knew what type of guy he was, and we had to put a lot of the other pieces together, and we did. And once we, you know, got in those moments, he shined and he showed who he was as well, as other guys who got their opportunity as well."
So it would seem he is saying that people are perhaps doubting Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh unit in the same way they doubted the Rams, who then proved the haters wrong with a Lombardi.
Then asked what he's seen from Aaron Rodgers to make him think the QB has "still got it," Ramsey lit up with more praise, at which point he compared the energy and standard Rodgers brings to the team to that of his time with L.A.
"The confidence that he brings that whole offense, like everybody around him wants to be great, and it's kind of like nobody wants to let him down," the corner continued. "The best teams that I've been on, that's been how the whole team is.
"When I was in LA, I didn't want to let [Aaron Donald] down. ... On the offensive side, our receivers did not want to let Matthew down. ... That's how I feel A-Rod is doing for the offense right now. And I feel that is probably the most important thing. ... Everybody wants to step up. Everybody wants to be great. And I think that's a big, important key in bringing all of it together."
There is a lot that has to happen between now and the end of the season for the Steelers to hold a candle to the Super Bowl-winning Rams, but it is encouraging to hear that Ramsey is feeling those same vibes. And to be fair, fans would probably be fine with just one of two playoff wins, anyway.