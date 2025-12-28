Ja'Marr Chase Becomes First WR in NFL History to Post Impressive Stat Line
Ja’Marr Chase made his own NFL history on Sunday during the Bengals–Cardinals game when he scored an eight-yard touchdown in the first half.
The Cincinnati receiver officially has at least 80 catches, 1,000 yards and seven touchdown catches this season, meaning he’s posted this impressive stat line in each of his five NFL seasons. He’s the first and only receiver in NFL history to accomplish this in their first five seasons as a pro.
Chase came into Sunday’s game with just five touchdowns on the season, then he scored two in the first half to bring his total up to seven. He already had 110 catches and 1,256 yards heading into the Week 17 matchup.
Chase continues to dominate the NFL each and every year, even if the Bengals don’t always finish on top, like this season. Cincinnati was eliminated from playoff contention a couple weeks ago.
Chase earned the receiving triple crown in 2024, as he is the reigning receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17) leader in the NFL. This season heading into Week 17, Chase was second in receptions behind Puka Nacua, fifth in yards and tied for 39th in touchdowns.