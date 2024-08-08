Jameis Winston Delighted After Dropping First Memorable Quote of Browns Tenure
Jameis Winston signed with the Cleveland Browns during the offseason and will serve as Deshaun Watson's backup this season. Winston, 30, is entering his tenth season in the NFL and appears to be settling into life as a reserve, but that doesn't mean his mind doesn't work in the same ... interesting ways it always has.
Speaking to the press at training camp on Thursday, Winston was talking about the Browns starting quarterback when he inadvertently broke into a nursery rhyme.
"I think that's one of the things that a lot of people forget when you can go out and you can see practice. You can knick-knack, this that, paddy-whack, give a dog a bone. Deshaun Watson is going to turn it on. He always going to find a way to shine when the lights come on. Man, I just rhymed. Can I leave on that 'cause I know that one going to hit."
As delightful as that was to hear, it seems like no one was as happy Winston said it as Winston was.
His children's song-themed soundbite was part of a larger answer about how good Watson is, how he wants to be a Super Bowl winning quarterback and how Winston is there to help him.
Watson is coming off some difficult seasons both on and off the field. Whatever happens this season, maybe Winston should just handle the press.