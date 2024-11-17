Jared Goff Sets Impressive NFL History in Lions' Dominant Win Over Jaguars
Jared Goff dominated in the Detroit Lions' 52-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He posted a perfect passer rating (158.3) for the second time in his career as he threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns.
Sunday wasn't the only time where Goff threw for over 400 yards alongside a perfect passer rating. Back in 2018, he posted a perfect passer rating and threw for 465 yards and five touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
The list of NFL QBs who have posted multiple games with 400+ passing yards and a 158.3 passer rating?
Goff.
That's it, that's the list.
His perfect passer rating day was only the second occurrence in Lions' franchise history (Dave Krieg, 1994). Goff is only the sixth QB in NFL history to post multiple perfect games while throwing a minimum of 15 attempts.
And if you thought that was the only history Goff made today, it wasn't. He has five games with a 80% or better completion percentage this season, the most in a season in NFL history. He also has four games this year with a passer rating of 140 or better, tied for the most in a season.
Not too shabby of a day as Goff's Lions dominate the Jags to advance to 9-1. Detroit is cruising and controls their own destiny for the NFC's top seed.