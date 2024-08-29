Jason Kelce Had the Best Story About Kylie Kelce and Michael Phelps at Olympics
The 2024 NFL season may still be a week away, but the Kelce brothers are already in peak storytelling form.
On Wednesday's edition of New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce offered a hilarious anecdote from his and his wife Kylie's travels in Paris.
"We're sitting there watching the women's gymnastics final," the elder Kelce began. "We hadn't seen the kids in a while and Kylie's, I think, feeling a little bit of that like, 'I'm missing my kids.'"
Kylie turned around and pointed out a baby to Jason in the arena—but left out a crucial part of the story.
"I turn. It's f---ing Michael Phelps holding his child," Jason said. "I'm like, 'Kylie, if you see Michael Phelps, you don't say, 'Someone is holding the baby.'' What are we talking about right now?"
Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, has four sons.
"You lead with Michael Phelps!" Jason insisted.
"Ky is funny as f--- for that," Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce chuckled.