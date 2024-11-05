Jason Kelce Gifted Bizarre Prize to Winner of Chiefs' Andy Reid Lookalike Contest
The Kansas City Chiefs were back home at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they decided to host a strange and fun competition for some of their more faithful supporters.
It has become a regular occurrence for Chiefs fans in the stands to attend games dressed as coach Andy Reid and the team decided to incentivize them for doing so ahead of Monday's primetime game.
Prior to kickoff, the Chiefs held an Andy Reid lookalike contest, bringing together all the fans who were dressed like Reid. From there, they picked the most convincing Reid costume and determined a winner.
The prize for the Reid lookalike contest was somehow even stranger than the contest itself. ESPN's Jason Kelce, brother of Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, presented the winner with a bag that appeared to contain some short white hairs, which Kelce described as being "Andy's whiskers."
"I put the ask out to the big man earlier this week. I had no idea what his response would be, but the big man was all about it," said Kelce before dramatically pulling out the plastic bag from his pocket.
Kelce then scurried over to the winner, Chris, and presented him with Andy's whiskers, which put a big smile on the fan's face.