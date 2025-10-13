Jauan Jennings Gives Blunt, Two-Word Answer When Asked About Kyle Shanahan Argument
The 49ers are facing a ton of obstacles this season, and the last thing they needed was infighting, but that's what they got on Sunday.
During San Francisco's 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 6, wide receiver Jauan Jennings and coach Kyle Shanahan were seen arguing on the sideline. It wasn't a great look. After the game, Jennings was asked about the incident and gave a blunt answer.
"Ask him," the 28-year-old receiver said.
For his part, Shanahan was willing to expand on what happened.
"It was just an intense, competitive conversation between two people at the end of the second quarter, but we're good," he said.
Jennings only had one catch for seven yards on Sunday, and on the season has 10 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown. After the game, he revealed that he has been playing with five broken ribs.
The loss on Sunday dropped San Francisco to 4-2 on the season, and it's amazing the 49ers have been able to win games given their injury-riddled roster. Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, and George Kittle are all injured, and Fred Warner joined them on Sunday after an ugly ankle injury.
The 49ers need to get healthy or it could be a long season.
Jennings is in the final season of a two-year, $15.4 million deal he signed with the 49ers in May 2024. The team bumped his potential salary to $10.5 million for 2025 by adding $3 million in incentives, but his future with the franchise is up in the air. He asked for a trade during the offseason, but the two sides settled that dispute.
We'll see if the two can get on the same page moving forward.