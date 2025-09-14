Jauan Jennings Update: 49ers WR Expected to Play in Week 2 vs. Saints
The 49ers will be missing some key players on Sunday vs. the Saints in Week 2, but they should have one of their star wide receivers ready to go. Jauan Jennings is expected to play on Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Jennings was considered "day-to-day" all week after he left in the second half of the Week 1 17-13 win over the Seahawks following a shoulder injury. His scans came back clear, which was a very promising update for San Francisco.
Before leaving the Week 1 contest, Jennings notched two catches for 16 yards.
Jennings will have a different starting quarterback throwing passes to him on Sunday, though, as starter Brock Purdy is missing the Week 2 game due to shoulder and toe injuries. Backup Mac Jones, the former Patriots QB1, will start in Sunday's game.
Jennings will need to step up on the 49ers' offense, too, as tight end George Kittle landed on the injured reserve list this week with a hamstring injury, meaning he'll miss at least the next four contests.