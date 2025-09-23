Jaxson Dart’s First Start Against the Chargers’ Defense Says Plenty
If you predicted that the Giants would turn to Jaxson Dart by Week 4, come collect your prize because coach Brian Daboll has had enough of Russell Wilson.
I had Week 5 vs. the Saints circled for when Daboll would name his rookie first-round pick the new starting quarterback. But, hey, there’s no better way to find out what you’re made of than facing a red-hot Chargers’ defense.
We’ll soon find out whether Daboll made a mistake picking this game to be Dart’s starting debut.
Titans coach Brian Callahan is also making a drastic move after demoting himself as the team’s offensive play-caller. As for a non-losing team, the Packers need a bold move to ignite a sluggish offense.
Let’s also take a look at the slow starts of the Ravens and the Chiefs for this week’s NFL Fact or Fiction.
Giants won’t regret starting Jaxson Dart vs. Chargers’ defense
Manzano’s view: Fact
I was initially surprised that Daboll didn’t wait to start Dart against the winless Saints until next week, who had just been beaten by 31 points in Seattle.
But Daboll throwing Dart into the fire against the most formidable defense in the NFL, a Chargers unit that has confused and frustrated Patrick Mahomes, Geno Smith and Bo Nix to open the season, says plenty about what he thinks about the rookie signal-caller.
Even if Dart has a disastrous starting debut, it can’t be worse than what Wilson provided against the Commanders and Chiefs. And, obviously, Daboll doesn’t give Wilson credit for lighting up the Cowboys’ horrendous secondary in Week 2. Yes, Wilson had 450 passing yards, but Daboll probably thinks Dart could have topped that with a 500-yard performance. The Cowboys have been that bad defensively.
Also, don’t overlook that NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted this about Wilson: “Russell Wilson’s fourth down throwaway may have been it. It’s Dart’s time.”
There might have been some reporting behind Rapoport’s comment, a strong sign that Daboll was fed up with Wilson’s novice mistakes. Wilson was named the starter because the Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a ton of experience and was supposed to run Daboll’s offense efficiently while Dart developed from the sidelines.
With Wilson’s performance on Sunday night, there was no point in making Dart wait another week, especially not when Daboll’s job is on the line and staring at an 0–4 start. Imagine Wilson having another horrific red-zone sequence in front of agitated Giants fans?
Even if Dart throws three interceptions, Wilson probably would have topped that with five against the unit of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. There will be no regrets from the Giants, regardless of what Dart does in his debut.
Packers should call Saints about Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed
Manzano’s view: Fact
Enough is enough, Saints. It’s time to do what this New Orleans front office should have done years ago: tear down this roster.
If they haven’t done so by now, the Packers need to be on the phone with Saints GM Mickey Loomis, asking what it would take for them to trade wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.
Green Bay’s suspect receiving corps was exposed in its upset loss to the Browns. Jayden Reed isn’t coming back soon due to injury, and rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden isn’t ready for the role of No. 1 wideout. Olave or Shaheed would open the field for Jordan Love, perhaps creating more opportunities for Golden, Dontayvion Wicks and tight end Tucker Kraft.
Heck, maybe the Packers should trade for both Saints’ wideouts. They’re already all in on this season after sending two first-round picks to the Cowboys in exchange for Micah Parsons.
This could be a wasted season if the Packers turn out to be more of a one-sided team than a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Ravens, Chiefs will miss the postseason
Manzano’s view: Fiction
There’s no way both of these teams miss the postseason, even though one of them will be 1–3 after Sunday’s game in Kansas City. I still believe both teams will find a way into the playoffs.
The Ravens’ offense is just too good, even with Derrick Henry fumbling at the worst times. Eventually, they’ll stack enough wins to clinch the AFC North or take a wild-card spot. The Bengals aren’t going anywhere with Jake Browning. The Browns don’t have enough offense. The Steelers will likely hang around, but the Ravens still have the better team.
Kansas City might have a tougher time, but the reigning AFC champions should be O.K. once wide receiver Rashee Rice returns from suspension in Week 7. Even if the Chiefs start the year with a 2–6 record, there likely won't be enough teams running away with playoff spots.
The AFC is top-heavy, with the Chargers and Bills leading the way. The Colts are undefeated, too, but they still have plenty to prove. The Broncos could also improve in the coming weeks, but they’re also 1–2.
This is not the time for teams in Baltimore and Kansas City to hit the panic button.
Brian Callahan giving up play-calling duties will help the Titans
Manzano’s view: Fiction
More teams should heed the hot take I had a few years ago during Bad Takes Week at The MMQB.
I proposed the idea of rookie head coaches not being allowed to call plays during their first season. There’s too much to account for on game days to be heavily focused on calling plays.
Callahan had a disastrous Year 1 in Tennessee, and his second season hasn’t gotten any better despite using the first pick in the draft on Cam Ward. However, coaches struggle to set aside their ego and competitiveness. Most coaches think they could do what Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay do on game days. But Dan Campbell, Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh have been doing just fine without having to call plays.
I understand that Callahan needed to make a drastic move to have a chance against the avalanche that has been coming down on him and his coaching staff every week. However, Ward and the rest of the team would have benefited significantly had Callahan prioritized being a CEO-type of head coach long ago, one who delegated and ensured all phases of the team were running smoothly.
Additionally, it’s notable that Callahan entrusted the play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree rather than offensive coordinator Nick Holz.
Let’s make a new rule: If you’re hired to be the team’s offensive coordinator, you must call the plays on game days. Yes, even over the head coach, unless the head coach also has the title of OC.